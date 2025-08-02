The warnings to Leonor of Bourbon that will end up meaning nothing

Since Leonor de Borbón began her journey in military life, every one of her steps has been under the media spotlight. The expectation to see how the heir to the throne would perform in a traditionally demanding environment reserved for a select few has been constant.

However, beyond protocol and official photos, all kinds of comments about the princess's attitude have circulated in the hallways of the military academies. This has created a climate of suspicion that threatens to tarnish her image as a future head of state.

A record of warnings that doesn't go public

This isn't the first time Leonor's name has been linked to alleged disciplinary breaches during her military training. During her time at the Academia General Militar de Zaragoza, more than one superior quietly admitted that the princess wasn't exactly known for her punctuality. She also didn't put much effort into the physical tests.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

Verbal warnings followed, although always discreetly, leaving no trace in any official record. The strategy seemed clear: avoid any scandal that could affect the institution's stability.

Leonor's transfer to the Escuela Naval de Marín didn't bring the desired change either. On board the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, some officers described a lack of involvement in daily routines, especially in the most demanding activities. The informal reprimands piled up again. Despite this, the training continued without public incidents, while Casa Real kept a narrative of normalcy and commitment to duty.

Statements and institutional shielding

Official statements have insisted that Leonor is treated like any other cadet, although they acknowledge the need for certain adjustments due to her position. The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has emphasized on several occasions that her time in the academies is "an example" for new generations. This way, she has avoided possible sanctions or reprimands the princess might deserve.

| RTVE

The heads of the academies have preferred to remain silent, aware of the impact any leak about the heir's training would have.

Among her fellow cadets and some of the faculty, the debate is ongoing. Some believe her presence adds extra pressure for everyone. Others see her as a young woman who does the bare minimum, but without standing out or showing a true military vocation.

The perception that warnings never go beyond that, and that real consequences are unlikely, is starting to take hold outside the institution's walls as well.

San Javier, a new stage under scrutiny

The next chapter in Leonor's training will be at the Academia General del Aire y del Espacio in San Javier. There, the challenge will be twofold: she will not only have to adapt to the discipline and demands of military air life, but she'll do so carrying the shadow of her previous warnings. The heads are already aware of her record and the expectations her arrival generates.

| XCatalunya, Princesa Leonor

Nevertheless, experience shows that no previous reprimand has had formal consequences. Everything suggests that, barring a major surprise, the princess's time at San Javier will follow the same script: media attention, internal comments, and no disciplinary record to tarnish her résumé.