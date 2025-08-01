Pippa, Kate Middleton's sister, her most envied vacations

This summer, while the British royal family enjoys a summer retreat on the Greek island of Kefalonia, Pippa Middleton has chosen a different kind of vacation strategy. Far from the institutional hustle and bustle, she has opted for total privacy and extreme luxury in Saint Barthélemy (Saint Barth). Although it is not new to see her escape to this family haven, her plan breaks the mold due to its exclusivity and the company she has chosen.

What happened?

Pippa has stayed at Eden Rock, the famous Caribbean resort owned by her husband's parents since 1995, and renowned for attracting international celebrities. This time she did not travel alone. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law Vogue Williams, model and host of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, who is married to Spencer Matthews, James's brother. The couple's three children were also present.

The luxury villa they are staying in could cost up to €200,000 ($200,000) per week, with sea views, six bedrooms, heated pool, jacuzzi, barbecue area, and private beach access. It is a level of comfort reserved for a few, which is why figures like Jennifer López or Jennifer Aniston have been seen there.

During her stay, Pippa enjoyed the pleasures of the resort: from swimming and sunbathing to playing with her children on the shore, all while keeping comfort and style. Her athletic figure, evident in bikinis from the ViX brand, has been commented on by the press as an example of her dedication to sports despite having young children.

Statements from her circle

There is no formal statement from Pippa. However, several British media outlets have reproduced excerpts from close sources who celebrate the choice of the resort as an opportunity for a "family reunion without photographers or onlookers." From Hello!, it is emphasized that this enclave offers "absolute intimacy" and guaranteed privacy, ideal for the socialite and her family.

Meanwhile, her brother, James Middleton, decided to take his summer in a very different direction. He shared on Instagram images of a hiking route in France. He appeared accompanied by his dogs, crossing stages of the Tour through the Alps, with relaxed comments about his furry family and his passion for the mountains vanitatis.elconfidencial.com. Two opposite vacation worlds in an atypical summer.

Background and family context

Pippa has a long relationship with this destination. Eden Rock has been her family refuge since before she became a mother. In 2019 she visited the villa with her first child shortly after birth, and since then it has been a regular spot for her getaways. During that visit, Vogue Williams also participated, creating a shared summer tradition.

The resort, acquired by the Matthews in 1995, is considered one of the most exclusive destinations in the Caribbean. The suite named "Pippa Suite" stands out, valued at about £2,800 ($2,800) per night. It is specially designed with high-end details such as an underground pool, panoramic views, and yacht-style decor.