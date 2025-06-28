Laura Escanes speaks openly about the Catalanophobia she receives: 'I know that...'

Laura Escanes, known for her work as a TV3 host and for her popular podcast "Entre el cielo y las nubes", is once again at the center of media attention after a candid interview. The Catalan has spoken openly about a topic that few public figures dare to address: catalanophobia.

In her words: "If I show you my Instagram when I speak Catalan, you'd be shocked. Sadly, it exists, but I find it so absurd. Because it's mixing culture with politics and it makes no sense." Escanes was this clear, making it evident that being Catalan and expressing herself in her language can lead to attacks and unjustified rejection.

her commitment to her personal values

Laura Escanes not only denounced catalanophobia, but also defended her right to take a stand on issues she considers essential. In the interview, she confessed that talking about these topics has cost her followers on social media. However, she assures that this doesn't worry her at all.

The host stated: "I know that for saying that in this country there is catalanophobia and that I'm openly pro-abortion, many people have stopped following me, but I don't care." These words reflect her consistency and her commitment to what she thinks, even if that means receiving criticism or losing support from part of the public.

why many influencers don't share opinions about politics

In this context, Laura also reflected on why many influencers avoid talking about politics or social issues. According to her, the main reason is lack of knowledge. "In my case, it's because of lack of knowledge, because if I don't know something 100%, I'm not going to get involved," she explained, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with having a large audience.

Even so, the young communicator made it clear that, when it comes to matters she does master or that are part of her personal experience, she has no problem taking a stand. The proof is in her public defense of abortion rights and in her denunciation of the linguistic discrimination suffered by many Catalans.

the impact of her words on social media and in the press

Laura Escanes's statements haven't gone unnoticed. Her words have sparked an intense debate on social media, where numerous users have shown their support for the host, while others have taken the opportunity to criticize her. Escanes's courage in addressing these topics has reopened the conversation about catalanophobia in Spain and about the need to separate language, culture, and politics.

Moreover, media outlets such as Mundo Deportivo and other major digital platforms have reported her statements, further amplifying the impact of her message. Laura shows that she's not afraid to speak clearly, even if that makes some sectors uncomfortable.

a promising future despite the controversies

Far from affecting her career, Laura Escanes's authenticity keeps opening doors for her. In fact, on July 9, she'll receive an Ondas award for her podcast on Podimo, a recognition of her communicative work and her connection with the public. Meanwhile, she continues to succeed as the host of La Travessa, a show that has strengthened her image as a relatable and committed professional.

Ultimately, Laura Escanes keeps showing that, even though social media are a difficult battleground, her priority is to stay true to herself. That's precisely what makes her one of the most admired and courageous communicators today.