Helena Garcia Melero triumphs at a charity gala

Helena Garcia Melero, one of the most beloved and iconic faces of TV3, has recently surprised everyone by stepping away from the television studios for a few hours to become the undisputed star of a charity gala. Wearing a spectacular golden dress, the journalist dazzled all attendees at a charity event dedicated to the fight against cancer.

the most versatile communicator on Catalan television

Melero is an indispensable figure at TV3. From her position at the helm of Tot es mou, she shows every day her versatility, charisma, and ability to handle any live script twist. Her nearly four hours of daily television make her one of the most consistent and professional communicators in the Catalan audiovisual scene.

Her warmth and empathy, combined with her mastery of television timing, make her on-screen presence synonymous with trust and credibility. That's why, even outside the studios, her image and voice carry special weight, as was evident at the charity gala where she served as host.

a gala with a cause and a dazzling look

The event, organized by the Fero Foundation and dedicated to cancer research, took place in Barcelona. Helena was in charge of hosting the gala and decided to go for an outfit that left no one indifferent: an all-gold look from the Bimani brand, completed with matching shoes and handbag.

The shine of her outfit didn't overshadow the charitable goal of the night; instead, it helped give greater visibility to the cause and the need to keep supporting medical research. Social media echoed the journalist's impeccable style, who once again showed that elegance and naturalness are not mutually exclusive.

the respect of the public and her colleagues

In the words of her co-director at TV3, Albert Aguilera, Melero is much more than a good professional: “She is the foundation of the program, the soul of Tot es mou. She knows the craft, understands the viewer, and never loses sight of the public service vocation that characterizes TV3”.

Helena combines journalistic rigor with a warm and human style, something she also brought to the gala. Away from the usual television spotlights, she excelled for her commitment to the cause and her impeccable performance. A true example of professionalism and sensitivity.

a future tied to public television

Although for now she continues to succeed in the afternoons at TV3, many suggest that Helena could end her television career by returning to the news programs where she began. There is speculation that she could be in charge of presenting Telenotícies vespre solo, in the style of Raquel Sans during the weekends.

Meanwhile, Melero remains a reference both on and off the screen. Her appearance at the charity gala not only made clear her commitment to social causes, but also showed why she remains one of the most beloved figures on Catalan television. As was seen that night, there are divas who don't need to act like such: they shine on their own.