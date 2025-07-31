Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
A short-haired blonde woman and a smiling gray-bearded man in the background with a surprised emoji in the foreground
Surprise at the latest news about Olympia of Greece, daughter of Prince Pavlos | en.xcatalunya.cat, Europapress, @olympiagreece
People

Surprise for Prince Pavlos: his daughter, Olympia of Greece, has done it and there are photos

Olympia of Greece, daughter of Prince Pavlos, has surprised everyone by sharing the latest news about her family

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

Shocking things have happened this summer, and one of them has undoubtedly been Oasis's return. Olympia of Greece, daughter of Prince Pavlos, didn't want to miss it and attended one of their concerts with her two brothers and her cousin. Olympia of Greece didn't hesitate to share photos of her experience, surprising everyone.

After years of enmity, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have reconciled, and the band's fans have celebrated with euphoria. For more than a decade, they had lost all hope. Since 2009, when the group announced their split, there hadn't been any truce between the two band leaders, but this summer, the impossible has become reality.

Four young people in navy blue sports jackets smile for a selfie in an indoor stadium, one of them making the peace sign with his hand.
Olympia of Greece has attended the concert with her siblings and her cousin | Instagram, @olympiagreece

Oasis have started a historic tour, and on July 4, they kicked off in Cardiff. Then, they went through Manchester, and now they're in London. There, they've sold out tickets for seven consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium, and on one of those nights, Olympia of Greece was present.

She went with her brothers Odysseas and Achileas. Their cousin, Max Getty, also joined them. They all shared an unforgettable evening together.

Olympia of Greece confirms her latest news through her social media

Olympia, who's 29 years old, surprised with her style. She set aside haute couture dresses. This time, she chose a sporty look.

Four young people look down at the camera while holding drinking glasses and pointing, with the blue sky and some clouds in the background.
The young woman has worn a sporty look | Instagram, @olympiagreece

She and her brothers wore the same jacket. It was a navy blue adidas model, with white stripes on the shoulders. The Oasis logo was present, as a symbol of the night.

The four of them enjoyed the concert from the floor. They were very close to the stage, they sang, they danced, and they shared laughter. The photos prove it: Olympia was radiant.

Olympia of Greece shares photos of the moment she experienced

She looked happy, her smile was constant, and her excitement was contagious. For Prince Pavlos, Olympia's father, these images have been a source of pride. Seeing his daughter enjoying such a special moment has filled him with joy.

An excited woman is sitting on a man's shoulders in a crowded stadium during a concert.
Olympia has enjoyed the concert | Instagram, @olympiagreece

Olympia and her brothers have always shown great unity. They've all traveled together many times, attended family events, and have been present at numerous parties around the world, but this occasion was different. It was more than a concert, it was history, and Olympia was part of it.

The miracle of Oasis's reconciliation has brought many emotions, but for the Greek family, it has brought something more intimate. It was a shared moment, lived intensely. Olympia did it, she was there, and she's happy.

