Surprise for Prince Pavlos: his daughter, Olympia of Greece, has done it and there are photos

Shocking things have happened this summer, and one of them has undoubtedly been Oasis's return. Olympia of Greece, daughter of Prince Pavlos, didn't want to miss it and attended one of their concerts with her two brothers and her cousin. Olympia of Greece didn't hesitate to share photos of her experience, surprising everyone.

After years of enmity, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have reconciled, and the band's fans have celebrated with euphoria. For more than a decade, they had lost all hope. Since 2009, when the group announced their split, there hadn't been any truce between the two band leaders, but this summer, the impossible has become reality.

Oasis have started a historic tour, and on July 4, they kicked off in Cardiff. Then, they went through Manchester, and now they're in London. There, they've sold out tickets for seven consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium, and on one of those nights, Olympia of Greece was present.

She went with her brothers Odysseas and Achileas. Their cousin, Max Getty, also joined them. They all shared an unforgettable evening together.

Olympia of Greece confirms her latest news through her social media

Olympia, who's 29 years old, surprised with her style. She set aside haute couture dresses. This time, she chose a sporty look.

She and her brothers wore the same jacket. It was a navy blue adidas model, with white stripes on the shoulders. The Oasis logo was present, as a symbol of the night.

The four of them enjoyed the concert from the floor. They were very close to the stage, they sang, they danced, and they shared laughter. The photos prove it: Olympia was radiant.

Olympia of Greece shares photos of the moment she experienced

She looked happy, her smile was constant, and her excitement was contagious. For Prince Pavlos, Olympia's father, these images have been a source of pride. Seeing his daughter enjoying such a special moment has filled him with joy.

Olympia and her brothers have always shown great unity. They've all traveled together many times, attended family events, and have been present at numerous parties around the world, but this occasion was different. It was more than a concert, it was history, and Olympia was part of it.

The miracle of Oasis's reconciliation has brought many emotions, but for the Greek family, it has brought something more intimate. It was a shared moment, lived intensely. Olympia did it, she was there, and she's happy.