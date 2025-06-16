U-turn with Lamine Yamal after being linked to an influencer: the truth

The name of Lamine Yamal has been on everyone's lips for days. Not because of his plays on the field or his precocious talent with the ball, but because of a rumor that has set social media and entertainment shows on fire. Apparently, the young FC Barcelona star reportedly spent a weekend with a well-known influencer, which sparked suspicions of a possible romantic relationship.

Everything started when several users noticed striking coincidences in the photos both of them posted on their social media. Landscapes, helicopters, and even a boat were enough for many to conclude that the Barça forward wasn't alone…

Vacations, coincidences, and a shared helicopter

Speculation increased when several gossip pages —including "La Cuernis"— pointed out that Yamal and this influencer had coincided not only in photos but also in means of transportation. According to these sources, they were reportedly seen in the same helicopter and on the same boat during a recent trip.

| Canva

The images, although they didn't explicitly show them together, seemed to fit too well to be pure coincidence. As expected, the news spread like wildfire on social media. Users shared the photos, made montages, and started talking about the "new Barça couple."

Some sports media even picked up the information, highlighting that the forward, only 17 years old, might be starting a relationship with a woman much older than him.

| FCB

The denial: "We have nothing"

Before the rumor could grow further, someone very close to the situation decided to clarify things. Journalist and celebrity expert Javier de Hoyos, known for his participation in shows like La familia de la tele, published a video stating that he had spoken directly with Lamine himself. The footballer's response? Decisive: "I have nothing with her."

According to De Hoyos, the forward denied any romantic relationship and clarified that he wasn't traveling alone, but accompanied by several Barça teammates. The message seems clear: there's no romance. However, the influencer's presence in the same places continues to fuel suspicions.

Another Barça member involved?

This is where a new hypothesis emerges that has reignited the mystery. De Hoyos suggested a possibility that many hadn't considered: maybe the player with whom the influencer has some kind of relationship isn't Yamal, but another member of the blaugrana locker room. That would change the whole story.

Cuando un niño de 17 años dejó en ridículo a todos los candidatos al BALÓN DE ORO

"She probably does have something with another Barça player or is a close friend of one of his teammates," the journalist commented. This detail has sparked the curiosity of followers, who are now reviewing old photos and posts in search of clues.

Rumors, influencers, and a story that keeps growing

Meanwhile, Lamine has decided to move on and enjoy his vacation in Brazil. He showed this in a story posted from the airport, where he announced that he was heading to the South American country to reunite with friends and even, perhaps, with Neymar, one of his confessed idols.

Meanwhile, the influencer in question has avoided commenting on the subject directly. Although she has posted some images from her vacation, she hasn't confirmed or denied a relationship with any player. Followers don't miss a thing: her social media recap included a photo where she's seen being hugged by a jerseyless man.

Is it true? Is it just a friendship? Or are we witnessing a love triangle inside the Barça locker room? The only certain thing for now is the name that has sparked all these theories: Fati Vázquez.