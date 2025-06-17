The Spanish royal family is once again in the spotlight following the recent diagnosis of the emeritus king Juan Carlos I, who, according to sources close to him, is suffering from a degenerative disease that threatens his autonomy and raises new tensions in his isolation in Abu Dhabi.

updates on his health status

Some media outlets have confirmed that Juan Carlos I, age 87, is suffering from advanced-stage osteoarthritis, which mainly affects his hips, knees, and mobility, compromising his ability to walk and forcing him to rely on a wheelchair.

His closest circle, made up of family members and close friends, was the first to learn the extent of this diagnosis, which, in addition to physical ailments, brings signs of mild cognitive decline. The rumor began to circulate in March of this year when it was reported that the disease had been progressing unchecked for two years (2 years).

| Casa Real

royal household remains silent

To this day, neither Casa Real nor Felipe VI have issued a public statement. However, several spokespersons close to Zarzuela have reportedly confirmed in private that the medical situation has been communicated internally, limiting the emeritus king's exposure to protect the institution's image.

On social media, the news has caused widespread commotion. Testimonies in forums and platforms such as Twitter and Facebook focus on the vulnerability of the emeritus king, mixing concern with criticism regarding his prolonged absence from Spain. One user pointed out that "the hardest part isn't the disease... it's knowing he's been away for months without any gesture of family reconciliation." Although no direct quotes are shown here, that collective sensitivity has been constant.

health background

Media outlets such as La Península added that the osteoarthritis is so advanced that not even regenerative medicine has managed to stop its progress. To such an extent that his mother, Queen Sofía, reportedly suffered from a similar condition, suggesting a possible hereditary component.

| Lecturas, XCatalunya

These problems add to a long list of interventions, hip, knee, or heart surgeries that the emeritus king has accumulated over the past decade, as well as the most recent episode in February 2025, when he returned to Switzerland for medical check-ups and follow-up.

impact on the royal household

The diagnosis, confirmed only to his inner circle, adds tension to the already complicated relationship between Juan Carlos I and Felipe VI. It is believed that the emeritus king fears a lonely and cold end far from the country he guided during the Transition, but his son's objections remain firm, prioritizing the stability of the Crown.

The lack of a public stance from Casa Real reinforces the current strategy: to keep the image of institutional normality and avoid leaks that could fuel political or media pressure. However, the question of his possible return to Spain, rather than spreading, is fading over time.

The outlook is delicate: the degenerative disease—mainly osteoarthritis—and the signs of cognitive decline not only affect the emeritus king's health, but also reignite the debate about his legacy and the image of the monarchy. Several future scenarios remain open.