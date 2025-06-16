The spectacular invention by a friend of Josep Maria Mainat

Music producer Josep Maria Mainat has posted a video on his social media in which he shares with his followers the latest invention of a friend. Apparently, it's a case from which some small boxes appear that might look like music CDs or something of a similar size. But it's not any device with music stored.

It does have to do with music. It's a detachable piano. They're piano keys. Keys in the same colors as a regular piano: white and black. According to Mainat, they have the same sound quality and can be stored and transported. Everything is an advantage. It's a portable piano. The video has gone viral on social media and everyone has reacted the same way: with surprise.

They ask him if it sounds as good as another piano and the former member of La Trinca has assured that he has listened to it with headphones and it sounds "spectacular." Others have congratulated him for wanting to share this invention with his followers from the former Twitter.

Josep Maria Mainat, a life linked to music

Josep Maria Mainat i Castells was born in Canet de Mar on October 24, 1946. He is a key figure in Catalan popular culture, known both for his artistic side and for his career as an audiovisual producer and innovative entrepreneur. His career began in 1969 when, together with Toni Cruz and Miquel Àngel Pascual, he founded the famous group La Trinca.

This group became a musical and comedic phenomenon, releasing more than twenty records throughout the seventies and eighties. La Trinca stood out for their political and social satire in Catalonia and managed to reach a national audience by adapting part of their repertoire to Spanish, even reaching Latin America.

Mainat's transition from the stage to television was natural and successful. In the late eighties, he entered the audiovisual world as creator and scriptwriter of shows such as "No passa res" on TV3 and "Tariro, tariro" on TVE. His big break would come in 1987, when, together with his La Trinca colleagues, he founded Gestmusic, the most successful entertainment production company in recent Spanish history.

Under the Gestmusic label, Mainat promoted formats that are now television history: from "No te rías, que es peor" and "Crónicas Marcianas" to "Operación Triunfo" and "¡Mira quién baila!", with a unique ability to anticipate trends and connect with the general public.

In 2007, after selling Gestmusic to Endemol for an amount close to ninety million euros, Mainat kept his position as executive director, where he consolidated his prestige in the sector and achieved significant personal and business profitability.