Lamine Yamal silences the haters: 'When I'm...'

Lamine Yamal has turned 18 and with his coming of age has also come the ultimate recognition: FC Barcelona has given him the number 10 jersey. That legendary number, worn by icons like Leo Messi, Ronaldinho, or Romário, will be his starting next season.

But amid the praise for his contract renewal through 2031 and his symbolic rise within the club, the young player has also been at the center of criticism for a birthday party that has sparked debate in the media and on social media.

During the event following the announcement of his renewal, Yamal wanted to respond directly. When a Catalan journalist asked about his private life, the forward from Mataró asked to answer in Spanish: "When I'm outside the training ground, I enjoy my life," he stated.

| Canva

Despite the inevitable comparisons with other idols who wore that number, the footballer insists that he doesn't intend to imitate anyone. "Every child dreams of wearing the 10," he said, acknowledging how excited he is about this new challenge. He also made it clear that his goal is to have a long career at Barça.

Criticism that doesn't affect him

The past few weeks have been intense for Yamal. After his birthday party became public, some groups harshly criticized him for details such as the presence of people with achondroplasia hired as entertainers. The Spanish government even announced that they would investigate the celebration for possible discrimination.

| Twitter

His response has been firm: "Criticism and praise, if they don't come from my family, are irrelevant to me." With that statement, the forward made it clear that he knows how to protect his personal space and that he doesn't plan to let public judgment dictate how he lives. The words, without a doubt, also carry a message for those who want to destabilize him.

A meteoric career

Yamal has experienced a rapid rise. At 16, he was already scoring goals in Clásicos against Real Madrid. Now, having just turned 18, he has become the face of Barça's present and future. His renewal through 2031 not only ensures his stay, but also establishes him as the team's future leader.

The club knows it and has wanted to secure him with an astronomical release clause, aware that his talent already attracts the attention of Europe's giants. Yamal has made it clear that his priority is Barça. It's where he was developed, where he grew up, and where he wants to succeed.

Another detail that hasn't gone unnoticed is his choice to answer in Spanish to a question in Catalan. Some have interpreted it as a lack of interest in the language of the country where he was born. Others, as a gesture of personal comfort. The truth is that Yamal lives between two linguistic and cultural worlds.

The future is already his

Lamine Yamal isn't just any player. He's a symbol of renewal, talent, and character. Wearing the 10 won't be easy, but everything suggests that he has the strength to do it with dignity. If there's one thing he has made clear this week, it's that he knows where the field begins... and where his personal freedom ends.