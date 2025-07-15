Journalist puts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the spot: where does the money come from

Since their departure from the Crown in 2020 and their relocation to Montecito (California), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have projected an image of financial independence. However, recently this narrative has been repeatedly questioned by British analysts and American media.

Budget cuts and restructuring

Just days ago, the Royal Exclusive program interviewed journalist Esther Okraku, who directly questioned the truthfulness of the Sussexes' independence narrative. According to Okraku, the couple has not "in any way" caused the fortune they claim to use to manage their comfortable life. Comparisons with his brother, Prince William—who publishes his income from the Duchy of Cornwall and his tax payments—have further fueled the debate.

Sources from Page Six have pointed to a significant staff reduction as a response to financial difficulties. It is reported that they fired much of their communications team in the U.S., now outsourcing those roles to cut costs. Specialists state bluntly: "It's not strategy, it's survival... California doesn't accept crowns on credit."

| Lecturas, XCatalunya

This news coincides with the approaching end of the lucrative $100 million contract they signed with Netflix in 2020. According to AS US, their main source of income has depended on that partnership and the agreement with Spotify, so the proximity of its conclusion creates uncertainty.

Inconsistencies in the Archewell foundation

Beyond their media projects, the Archewell foundation faces its own challenges. In June 2024, the California attorney general included the NGO on a list of debtors due to administrative delays, although those responsible justified these problems as mere "mailing errors" with the check. In addition, although in 2023 it raised $5.7 million, it allocated only $1.3 million to charitable causes, which has raised suspicions.

Since their official exit in January 2020—the well-known Megxit—Harry and Meghan stopped receiving funds from the Duchy of Cornwall and the Sovereign Grant, which covered their royal activities. That step broke down the traditional model of royal funding, relying since then on private contracts and their "Sussex Royal" brand.

| E-Noticies, XCatalunya

The "Megxit" and the path to independence

The contrast is clear: while William openly publishes his accounts and pays taxes on his royal fortune, Harry and Meghan choose discretion. Their interlocutors state that this lack of transparency fosters suspicions about their true earning capacity. At the same time, recent decisions—such as staff cuts—are interpreted more as a necessity than as a sustainability strategy.

To clear up doubts, analysts suggest greater accounting transparency, especially regarding sources of income, and the annual publication of financial statements for their foundations and projects. They also advise that Harry and Meghan inform the public about new media agreements they sign once their active contracts with Netflix and Spotify end.

Once the key contracts for their self-sufficiency expire, it may be at risk of failure. While the couple continue to promote their narrative of financial freedom, scrutiny is growing over how they fund their lifestyle. The high standard of living, travel, and staff weigh more heavily as the months go by without a major contract in force.