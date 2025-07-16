Confirmed: it's coming, this is how the reconciliation between Charles III and Prince Harry will happen

Since Harry's distant departure in 2020, the rift between Meghan Markle's husband and the British Crown has been constant news. However, something changed on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, when their closest advisers crossed paths for the first time in years at a London club. An unexpected, informal, and unprotocolary meeting that opens the door to reconciliation.

The key meeting at a London club

It was at the Royal Over-Seas League, just steps from Clarence House, where Tobyn Andreae, communications secretary to King Charles III—the club's patron—raised a glass with Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire, from Harry's team, in a conversation that didn't follow a predetermined script. According to sources, "there was no formal agenda, just some drinks and topics both sides wanted to address"; a first spark of conversation after years of silence.

Official reactions: prudence and measured hope

Neither side has officially confirmed the content of the meeting. Harry's circle denied leaking the information, although both sides expressed frustration over the press coverage. Meanwhile, royal media emphasize that, despite the optimism, further discreet steps and genuine trust on both sides will still be necessary.

| XCatalunya, US Weekly

Background and context: decades of accumulated tensions

The rift intensified after Harry and Meghan's 2020 decision to step down from royal duties, move to the U.S., and take part in critical media projects and interviews, such as the Netflix documentary and the book Spare Vanity. In May of this year, Harry once again expressed his desire for reconciliation in an interview with the BBC, right after losing the legal appeal to regain his police security in the United Kingdom.

This was compounded by the recent news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, a fact that reportedly motivated him to approach his younger son with greater sensitivity.

What could come next?

In 2027, the Invictus Games in Birmingham could be the ideal setting for a joint public appearance. Harry has already invited his father and more family members to participate. However, it's likely that William and Kate will keep their distance; it is known that the Prince of Wales was neither consulted nor attended the advisers' meeting, and he keeps a firm stance on how his brother should move forward.

| Instagram, XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

Experts' opinion: calm with determination

Royal analysts stress that any rapprochement process will be slow and subject to discretion. Leaking details could damage trust. But, according to them, the fact that this indirect dialogue has taken place is already a message: both want to move forward, although no one knows how fast or how far.

A meeting that invites optimism

This meeting, without labels or cameras, suggests that the official strategy has changed: from closed doors to subtle but tangible gestures. Today, a real diplomatic channel is opening. But whether that channel will lead to a more formal or public reunion remains to be seen.

| @theroyalfamily

Will we soon see Prince Harry and King Charles III together at an official event? While that happens, we remain alert to the steps taken by the advisers, because they may already be building a new bridge in the modern monarchy.