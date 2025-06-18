Lamine Yamal breaks his silence after his photos with Fati Vázquez are published

In just a few days, Lamine Yamal's name has gone from the field to the center of media controversy. The young talent from FC Barcelona, only 17 years old (although about to reach adulthood), has been spotted in some images with influencer Fati Vázquez, 29 years old, during a vacation in Italy.

The age difference, the context of the trip, and the uproar on social media have turned this case into one of the most talked-about topics of the moment.The story began when social media started making connections between both of their posts. The helicopter, the hotel, the landscapes... everything matched.

But the moment that really set off the alarms came with the cover of Lecturas magazine, which showed both of them on a jet ski, enjoying the Italian sea. The headline left no room for doubt: "Lamine Yamal relaxes with a 30-year-old influencer."

lamine yamal's version, finally revealed

Until now, an essential piece of the puzzle was missing: Yamal's own reaction. Journalist Javier de Hoyos, who had already spoken with the footballer's inner circle when the rumor broke, managed to contact him directly to clarify the facts. According to De Hoyos, Yamal was blunt: "I haven't hooked up with Fati Vázquez."

He explained that on that trip to Italy, he wasn't with Barça teammates, as had been speculated, but with his personal team, his group of friends, and collaborators. He stated that, although the images exist and show moments shared with the influencer—such as being on the yacht or on the jet ski—there is no romantic relationship between them.

an invitation that changes everything

Meanwhile, Fati also spoke exclusively with De Hoyos. She said that she has known Lamine for some time through social media, and that it was the footballer himself who invited her to join the trip. "I haven't hooked up with anyone from the group," she insisted, emphasizing that her presence there was solely due to the invitation from the young Barça star.

She added that the situation is also affecting her family and that she wishes it wouldn't escalate further. The truth is that, despite the explanations, the media spotlight continues to shine intensely on both of them.

the most shocking part has just come out

The controversy has taken an unexpected turn in the last few hours. According to El Nacional, Lamine Yamal's family has already contacted legal advisors, concerned about the magnitude the matter is taking on and the possible impact on the footballer's image at a key moment in his career.

His inner circle doesn't rule out legal action if their rights continue to be violated or their reputation defamed. Thus, what began as a summer getaway has turned into a media firestorm that is still far from being extinguished.