You pay for it: Letizia Ortiz's new cosmetic enhancement

With more than 50 years, Queen Letizia continues to be an inspiration in beauty and style for many women. However, her latest surprise hasn't been a dress or an exclusive handbag, but a less obvious change, though full of meaning: a new touch-up on her eyelashes. In front of cameras and rumors, the monarch has channeled her habit into accessible treatments, avoiding ostentatious top-level.

lover of procedures: we've already lost count

Doña Letizia was seen last spring making an unusual stop in Tetuán, north of Madrid. With a casual look: high bun, dark sunglasses, black jeans, and sneakers, she entered the All for me Estética Natural center, a small establishment with a simple aesthetic, public prices, and a clear inclination toward ecological cosmetics.

According to some media outlets in the capital that follow the monarchy, among their treatments they offer the popular lash lift and tint; exactly that procedure that has caught the attention of specialists.

the Royal Household doesn't confirm these procedures

The Royal Household keeps silent about this type of personal appointments, which don't require public declaration. However, authorized voices like Rosa Ordóñez, trainer at the Tu Cara Bonita center, have analyzed the before and after images and have no doubts.

According to her own explanation, Letizia has opted for a lash lift: a gentle chemical treatment that curls and tints the natural eyelash, combining it with keratin and vitamins, achieving a more open, rejuvenated, and flattering look without extensions.

The center highlights that the procedure usually lasts about one hour and its effect can last up to two months. Its approximate price—around €40—makes it accessible and repeatable, ideal for women seeking a visible effect without jumping on the train of complex touch-ups. However, the problem isn't the price, but who pays for it.

it's not the first time and it won't be the last

It's not the first gesture of aesthetic improvement in the queen's history: in 2008 the Royal Household confirmed a rhinoplasty for medical reasons that slightly altered her profile, and in later years there has been talk of subtle adjustments through botox, hyaluronic acid, or the well-known "fox eyes." They have also pointed out a probable brow lamination that, combined with a holistic routine, reinforces the frame of her gaze.

a cheap place

The gesture of going to a center with "advanced" prices (manicures from €6, cleanings from €55, and other procedures) instead of an exclusive salon has been seen by many as an effort to reinforce the image of a queen who is austere and distances herself from opulence.

Some of her fans wonder if this will be the start of a new trend among public figures. Given what we've seen, we're afraid not.