Gerard Piqué's first and unknown girlfriend: similar to Clara Chía

Gerard Piqué's romantic history still keeps some little-explored corners, with a first romance that never reached the media spotlight. Long before his relationships with figures like Shakira or Clara Chía, this youthful bond sheds light on the footballer's personal tastes and early motivations.

20 years ago

It was 2005 when Piqué, who had just arrived at Manchester United at only 19 years old, had a discreet relationship with a Catalan classmate who shared his Barcelona roots. That young woman, almost unknown to the general public, kept a relationship of about a year with the footballer. Although the bond stayed away from cameras and headlines, social media archives and specialized sources confirm that it was his first long-term relationship, even before Núria Tomás.

Gerard Piqué still follows her on Instagram

Neither of the protagonists has released statements about it, which has turned the episode into a discovery verified only through indirect clues. To this day, the footballer keeps that girl's Instagram account active, which shows a connection that, despite the passage of time, hasn't completely disappeared.

Her profile shows about 1,000 posts, many from before recent years, with content related to travel and lifestyle, and it conveys a life split between New York, Madrid, Dubai, and London.

resemblance to Clara Chía

Social media users and Gerard Piqué's followers have noticed the significant physical resemblance between that young woman and Piqué's other two famous partners: Clara Chía and Núria Tomás. They highlight features such as fair skin, short stature, and soft facial features, a pattern that seems to repeat in his romantic choices.

This first love came before the relationship with Núria Tomás (2009–2010), which gained greater media visibility, and long before his world-famous romance with Shakira (2010–2022) began.

Now a story is being built that shows the footballer's evolution: from absolute discretion at the beginning, to global exposure alongside the Colombian singer, and finally a special relationship with Clara Chía, his current partner.