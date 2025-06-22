Joel Joan supports some words from Sílvia Orriols: Wokism, desperate

For years, Joel Joan has been a recognizable voice in Catalan culture. Today, his message on social media has surprised many: the actor made Sílvia Orriols' speech in Parliament go viral, describing it as "absolutely accurate." This gesture goes beyond a simple show of support and could mark a turning point.

What did Joel Joan say?

On the morning of June 20, Joan shared on his profile a video of Orriols openly criticizing the "cynicism" of ERC. The demand for compliance with the resolutions on Sixena contrasted with the spokesperson's question: What happens with the declarations of independence and approved referendums? The actor didn't just share; he stated that she was "absolutely right here."

This support isn't anecdotal. Joan was deeply involved in the 2017 procés and is a staunch defender of the Catalan language and cultures.

| Parlament de Catalunya

Aliança Catalana, a project that keeps growing

Sílvia Orriols, mayor of Ripoll and a figure of Aliança Catalana, emerged strongly in 2024 thanks to her forceful messages about immigration, the defense of Catalan, and the perception of abandonment by ERC and Junts.

On social media, her speeches are shared quickly, creating intense reactions. Figures like Joel Joan or Toni Freixa have publicly supported her speech, helping to eliminate the taboo of internal questioning within the separatist movement. For many, she is an alternative to "well-meaning" or overly accommodating speeches.

Sílvia Orriols doesn't slow down and isn't intimidated by the left's attempts to silence her. In this regard, she has been sanctioned for statements in which she said that Islam was incompatible with Western values and has also been physically attacked; specifically, flour was thrown at her.

| Parlament de Catalunya

changes thanks to Joel Joan's speech

He breaks with stereotypes about progressive culture: he supports a figure labeled as far-right. Meanwhile, he sends a message to ERC and Junts: separatist outrage endures, with new faces capitalizing on that discontent. Even more, he questions political correctness and imported identities, creating a narrative that unites national and cultural identity.