Lady Kitty Spencer (Lady Di's niece) makes an important announcement about her husband

Lady Kitty Spencer has surprised her followers with an announcement that has sparked great interest and excitement. The niece of Princess Diana has shared a very special piece of news related to her husband, businessman Michael Lewis. Although the couple has always been discreet, this time Kitty has shared a gesture that shows the deep connection they keep.

The announcement, which has surprised many of her admirers, was that her husband gave her a very special trip. According to her account, the chosen destination not only has a romantic meaning, but is also filled with memories they share. This gesture has been received as a public show of the affection and care that have characterized their relationship since they met.

| Europa Press

The news has come after a few weeks in which Lady Kitty has shared idyllic images of her summer on social media. First in Tuscany and, more recently, in the Hamptons, where she has enjoyed the beach with her daughter Athena and her husband. The trip is part of these days of rest, further reinforcing the idea that her family is her top priority.

Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Di's niece, shows her most family-oriented side with her husband and little one

In the published photographs, Lady Kitty and Athena have posed in coordinated looks and a style that exudes summer elegance. The presence of Michael Lewis, who rarely appears in public, has especially drawn attention, as he shows his most approachable and family-oriented side. The couple has enjoyed walks by the sea and relaxed days in gardens full of hydrangeas.

Since they started their relationship in 2019, Lady Kitty and Michael have chosen to keep much of their private life away from the spotlight. Their wedding in 2021, held in Italy, was one of the few moments when the couple openly shared their happiness with the world. The recent announcement of this trip has joined those rare moments when they decide to open a window into their private life.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis's relationship marked by special gestures

The model has publicly thanked him for the gesture, highlighting that the trip has a very special meaning for both of them. She has shown that it represents a unique opportunity to strengthen their bond and create unforgettable memories together. This gesture has moved her followers, who have replied with messages full of affection and admiration.

With this gesture, Lady Kitty has shown that her story with Michael Lewis remains full of romantic gestures and special moments. The choice to share it with the public has allowed her admirers to feel like they're part of her happiness. In a summer marked by trips, gatherings with friends, and family life, the announcement has become the perfect finishing touch to an unforgettable season for her.