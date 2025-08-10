King Juan Carlos's inner circle admits the open secret about Prince Abdullah

The circle around King Juan Carlos has admitted what had until now been an open secret in circles close to the emeritus. It is the close relationship with Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a bond that has gained relevance in recent years. This connection, which has attracted the interest of media and experts, reinforces the image of a monarch with a very solid circle of international friendships.

Since Juan Carlos moved to Abu Dhabi five years ago, he has cultivated a network of contacts that includes important figures from Arab politics and royalty. Among them, Prince Abdullah stands out, considered a personal friend and a close ally. The relationship has been evident on multiple occasions, from public events to private meetings, which confirms the influence and support the emeritus receives in the Persian Gulf.

| Europa Press

Prince Abdullah, known for his discreet yet influential profile, has been photographed at events alongside King Juan Carlos, such as at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai. This closeness has also been noted by people in the monarch's circle, who highlight how the personal bond goes beyond mere protocol. According to sources close to the matter, the Saudi prince's support has been essential for the emeritus to keep a peaceful and protected life.

The discreet life of King Juan Carlos alongside Prince Abdullah

King Juan Carlos leads a comfortable life in Abu Dhabi, where he lives in a villa on the private island of Zaya Nurai, owned by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In addition, the emeritus has a group of Royal House bodyguards who guarantee his security both in Spain and in the United Arab Emirates. The presence of friends like Prince Abdullah is part of a network that protects and accompanies the monarch in his daily life.

| X, @A_S_A_Alsaud

Although he keeps a low profile, the emeritus remains connected to Spain through his periodic visits, especially to Sanxenxo, where he takes part in regattas and sports activities. On these occasions, he rarely gives statements, keeping his privacy. However, his circle assures that King Juan Carlos is in good physical and mental shape, and that he spends part of his time preparing his memoirs.

Between Prince Abdullah and benefactors: King Juan Carlos keeps his stability in the United Arab Emirates

In addition to Prince Abdullah, the monarch enjoys the company of other important benefactors. Among them, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, owner of Manchester City, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed himself. Both cover expenses and have made it possible for him to keep a comfortable and active life at 87 years old (87 años).

The emeritus's family has also played an essential role in his stability. His daughters, Elena and Cristina, along with his grandchildren Froilán and Victoria Federica, have traveled several times to Abu Dhabi to visit and support him. The presence of his loved ones, together with the protection of his trusted circle, makes King Juan Carlos feel supported, despite the distance from Spain.