Queen Camilla won't be able to forgive him: the worst is confirmed in the British royal family

The distance between Prince Harry and the British royal family has been evident for some time. His statements, his memoirs, and the interviews he has given in recent years have strained the ties with his father, King Charles III.

However, according to several media outlets, it would be Queen Camilla who holds an especially critical stance toward the Duke of Sussex. Camilla has had a long journey to find her place within the institution.

Since her marriage to the king, she has had to face public scrutiny and years of comparisons with Lady Di. For this reason, it is not surprising that some of the words Harry has directed at her are especially painful for her.

Queen Camilla will never be able to forgive him

In his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry says that both he and his brother asked their father not to marry Camilla. Despite that, he adds: "We shook her hand and wished her the best. No hard feelings."

He also acknowledges that they accepted that their father was finally with the woman he had always loved. However, the tone of his statements varies in other passages.

Harry admits that in his youth he wondered if Camilla would be like "all the wicked stepmothers from the stories." He also details how he felt displaced when she turned his former bedroom in Clarence House into a locker room.

In addition, in several interviews, the duke has described Camilla in very unkind terms. He has called her "dangerous" and has suggested that she had a "calculated agenda" to improve her reputation.

On a television program, he even made one of his most shocking statements. "In a family built on a strict hierarchy and with someone like that on the way to becoming queen, you can only expect bodies lying in the street."

The controversial relationship between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla

Despite these comments, Harry has also tried to tone things down on other occasions. In a later interview he stated: "She is my stepmother. I don't see her as a wicked stepmother."

He added: "I see someone who married an institution and who has done everything she could to improve her reputation and her image for her own sake." Even so, everything suggests that Camilla would not be comfortable with the idea of a reunion.

She prefers to keep her distance and avoid unnecessary encounters. For her, the most prudent thing would be for Harry to stay on the sidelines, at least for now. What does seem clear is that the relationship between the two is far from cordial.

Time will tell if there is still room for reconciliation or if, on the contrary, the open wounds are already too deep to heal. For now, despite appearances, the only thing that seems to prevail is silence.