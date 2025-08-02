King Frederik's secret revealed: Queen Mary knows it and she's already accepted it

Frederik and Mary of Denmark have become a symbol of elegance, discretion, and harmony. However, King Frederik has been involved in scandals that have sparked rumors about his marriage. Queen Mary has continued to project a strong and approachable image, without making any statements about it.

Now, after the latest controversy over Frederik and Mary's lengthy vacation, they have returned. Together with their children, they have been welcomed in Grasten with flowers, music, and shows of affection. Nevertheless, as in all families, things are not always as perfect as they seem.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

A place with history and modernity that unites Frederik and Mary

Grasten Castle, located on the east coast of Jutland, is a symbol of Danish royal history. Founded in the 16th century, it has gone through various historical events and fires that have transformed it over the centuries. Today, it remains one of the most significant places for the royal family.

Since 1935, after a restoration, Grasten has been the summer residence of Danish princes. It was a wedding gift for the then crown princes, Frederik and his wife Ingrid, becoming their annual place of rest. The current palace dates from 1759, when it was rebuilt after several fires destroyed the previous versions.

The previous romantic style was transformed into an English-style garden by Ingrid, the heiress of the time. These gardens are famous for their large meadows, the nearby lake, and the rose bushes that decorate the surroundings.

| Google Maps

The royal orchard and Grasten church

The castle is open to the public and since 2020, the royal orchard is also open. It is a decorative and educational place. It is used to teach about nature and food cultivation. Fruit trees, aromatic herbs, and raspberry bushes are part of the landscape, along with a small shop and a café.

The church at Grasten Castle, which survived the 1757 fire, is one of the most outstanding features of the place. Its preservation is impeccable, with marble columns and an impressive baroque altarpiece. This space is a silent witness to the history of the Danish royal family, a place full of meaning and tradition.

| Google Maps

Grasten is not just a place of rest for the Danish royal family. Its history, gardens, and architecture remain witnesses to the evolution of the royal family. Likewise, to the secrets that remain within its walls.