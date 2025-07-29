King Charles III makes a decision about Meghan Markle that'll outrage England

King Charles has made a decision that will undoubtedly generate controversy in the United Kingdom. This measure directly affects one of the historic symbols that linked the monarchy to Meghan Markle. Although the decision has a logical and financial backing, the reaction among some sectors will be one of outrage.

Since Charles III ascended to the throne, he has sought to modernize the Royal Household and adapt the institution to current times. In that context, he has decided to permanently retire the royal train, a means of transportation that has served the Royal Family for more than a century. This train was also the setting for one of Meghan Markle's most notable moments with Queen Elizabeth II.

The famous royal train, which dates back to the era of Queen Victoria, was the only place where Meghan Markle was personally invited to carry out an official engagement with the monarch. In June 2018, the Duchess of Sussex spent a night aboard this train with Elizabeth II, in what was considered a gesture of trust and welcome. In addition, the queen gave her earrings that symbolized her acceptance.

King Charles's decision affects the institutional legacy linked to Meghan Markle

Charles III has justified the withdrawal of the royal train for economic and environmental reasons. The modernization and upkeep of its carriages represent a considerable expense, and the use of more efficient helicopters is more suitable for current needs. The person responsible for the king's private purse, James Chalmers, explained that "moving forward means not clinging to the past" and that the monarchy must be disciplined in spending.

The decision is in line with what Elizabeth II did with the State Yacht HMY Britannia, which was retired and turned into a museum in 1997. The royal train, with its two locomotives named Prince William and Prince Harry, will keep its legacy as a museum piece, although some purists and traditionalists regret its disappearance from official use. In addition, the last trips of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla aboard cost around €90,000, a figure that has sparked public criticism.

The royal train holds strong sentimental value for the Royal Family. For Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, it was a family space that allowed them to combine official duties with the presence of their children. The Queen Mother also appreciated this means of transport, as it made it easier for her to travel at night and arrive rested for her engagements.

Charles III marks the end of a key chapter in his relationship with Meghan Markle

The relationship between Meghan and Elizabeth II has been marked by that trip on the royal train, where the duchess showed affection and respect under the media pressure that surrounded her. According to Omid Scobie's book, they shared a blanket in an intimate and spontaneous gesture. This moment was key for the beginning of the duchess's institutional life within the Royal Household.

However, after that episode, tensions grew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family. Now, with the retirement of the royal train, Charles III closes a symbolic chapter of the era that linked Meghan Markle to the British monarchy. Some see this decision as an attempt to move forward, but for others it represents a loss of tradition and a gesture that generates outrage.