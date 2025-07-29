King Felipe and Pedro Sánchez take the next step: they've confirmed it and it's serious

King Felipe and President Pedro Sánchez have taken a significant step that has already been officially confirmed. During the Royal Family's summer stay in Palma, both have held a meeting that goes beyond mere formality. The meeting between the monarch and the head of the executive took place at Marivent Palace and makes it clear that collaboration remains active.

According to the official agenda of the Royal Household, His Majesty the King has held a meeting with Pedro Sánchez at 6:30 p.m. (18:30). This meeting took place during Felipe's summer stay in Mallorca, where Marivent Palace has become the setting for this event. The meeting was public and confirmed that institutional relations are proceeding normally.

The meeting, as detailed, was a direct encounter between the head of state and the president of the government. The official agenda didn't reveal the topics discussed, but it does make it clear that there was a formal and scheduled meeting. The public confirmation of this meeting refutes any speculation; both are in contact and work in harmony.

King Felipe and Pedro Sánchez strengthen institutional relations

Marivent Palace once again serves as the place where the monarchy and the government strengthen ties in summer. These types of meetings, included in the official agenda, keep their relevance and help reinforce communication between the institutions. The meeting took place without prior leaks, but with all the solemnity required.

The meeting was an official act within the Royal Family's agenda, which continues to proceed normally during their stay in Palma. The meeting with Sánchez was one of the main events of the summer agenda and marks a new episode in the relationship between Felipe and the president. This confirms an open and active channel.

In Marivent, King Felipe and Pedro Sánchez consolidate ongoing collaboration

The Royal Household has provided timely information about the meeting, which shows that communication between the highest institutions remains transparent. The meeting in Marivent confirms that both leaders are committed to keeping direct dialogue and coordination. In short, what was announced is now a confirmed fact.

With this new gesture, Felipe VI and Pedro Sánchez wanted to make it clear that collaboration between them is firm and ongoing. They have confirmed that the summer meeting is now an established tradition, which doesn't result from improvisation or empty gestures. It's serious, and it shows that institutional stability is based on dialogue and the mutual respect that both keep continuously.