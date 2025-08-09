King Charles III and Queen Camilla, very impressed: new wedding and new family

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have recently found themselves in headlines that aren't very cheerful. Amid official engagements, family tensions, and illnesses, every piece of information that emerges around them grabs headlines. Now, they remain at the center of media attention, but this time, the reason is a positive one.

There are times when surprises bring good news. This time, the confirmation of an upcoming wedding has brought a note of optimism to the Royal Palace. The main figure has taken a step no one expected, but it has been welcomed with joy at Buckingham.

The wedding that comes at the most unexpected moment

Peter Phillips, nephew of King Charles III and son of Princess Anne, has announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling. The announcement has caused surprise, but not because it was a secret. For months, Peter and Harriet have shared time with the royal family at high-profile events.

After more than a year of being together, the couple has decided to take the next step. The information has been confirmed by HELLO! magazine and has been received with enthusiasm by the Windsor family. Peter and Harriet met in 2023 during a children's sports event.

From the very beginning, their relationship has been built away from the spotlight, although their presence has caused anticipation. In 2024, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the Badminton Horse Trials and shortly after at Royal Ascot. Harriet Sperling is a pediatric nurse in the British NHS and mother of a girl named Georgia, and she has won over the press with her humane and elegant style.

Charles III and Queen Camilla surprised by the new family

Peter has always kept a low profile, staying away from titles and official duties. By decision of his parents, he has never held royal distinctions. This allowed him to develop his professional career in the world of sports event organization.

However, his connection with the Royal Palace remains strong. Very close to his mother, his uncle Charles III, and his cousins, he is a very beloved figure within the family. His engagement to Harriet is seen as an important step in his personal life, but also as a symbol of family continuity.

For now, the official wedding date hasn't been announced, although it could take place between late 2025 and early 2026. This wedding could be an opportunity to bring the entire royal family together again. However, family tensions add uncertainty.