Kate Middleton's inner circle surprises Prince William by confessing: 'She is a...'

Kate Middleton's inner circle has surprised Prince William by revealing an unexpected confession about the princess's personality in her early years. This information comes from someone who worked very closely with Kate before she officially became part of the royal family. The revelation shows a lesser-known side of the duchess and provides a different perspective on who she really is.

Claudia Bradby, jewelry designer and Kate's collaborator in 2007, told People about what it was like to work with her. At that time, Kate Middleton hadn't yet taken on the major responsibilities or pressures of the Crown, which allowed her to appear more natural and relaxed. Bradby has stated that Kate was professional, dedicated, and possessed a calmness that surprised those who knew her personally.

What has stood out the most has been the way she described the princess, stating that "she is a very beautiful and striking woman." However, it wasn't just her appearance, but how she filled the space with a charming and gentle character. That combination of qualities is what won over and surprised Prince William from the very beginning.

Kate Middleton's first steps before becoming a princess

The collaboration between the two began when Kate, recently graduated in art history from the University of St. Andrews, decided to start her career in fashion.

She was then working for Junior Jigsaw, a British youth fashion brand, and accepted Bradby's invitation to create a piece of jewelry together that would represent the bond between mothers and daughters. This project reflected not only Middleton's creative talent but also her sensitivity to family issues.

Bradby recounted that she didn't expect to receive Kate's call and that at first she thought it was a joke. However, the collaboration soon materialized and they designed the "Mother and Child Pendant Necklace," a sterling silver pendant with rose quartz and pearl, intended for mothers and daughters. The piece became one of the collection's greatest successes and highlighted Kate's good taste.

The unknown side of Kate Middleton that won over Prince William

The impact of this collaboration was significant for both and has left a mark that is still kept today. The necklace continues to be sold in Bradby's online store, although with some changes from the original design. This confirms that Kate's influence on the project has been lasting and that her professional side is much deeper than is commonly perceived.

Thus, the confession from Kate Middleton's inner circle has allowed Prince William to get to know a more authentic and approachable side of his wife from a new perspective. The combination of beauty, serenity, and talent described by those who have interacted with her reveals a much more complex and human woman. This way, we can better understand Kate Middleton, not only as a princess but as a person.