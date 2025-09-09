Shakira, Gerard Piqué's ex, raises alarms: something serious might have happened

Shakira is going through one of the most special moments of her musical career. After several years marked by personal changes, the artist has returned to the stage. In addition, she has done so with a tour that promises to be the most crowded of her life.

Her tour has already passed through several cities on the American continent. In each of them, she has managed to sell out tickets and bring together thousands of fans in stadiums full of energy, excitement, and rhythm. In addition, each show becomes a true celebration shared with her audience.

In every concert, Shakira offers much more than music. Her connection with the audience is direct and authentic, and she doesn't hesitate to share with them personal moments that shape her daily life.

In addition to her children, Milan and Sasha, the singer has recently wanted to pay tribute to a key figure in her life: her father. She did so at a very special moment during her tour, showing that, despite the success and intensity of the tour, she doesn't forget those she loves most.

In the middle of a concert in Mexico, the Colombian artist paused the show for a moment to dedicate some heartfelt words to her father, who had just turned 94 years old (94 años). She did so with an emotional voice, in front of a completely devoted audience.

"This song that I know my dad liked a lot and would feel very proud to hear me sing today. Especially today, since it's his birthday... My daddy. 94 years old (94 años). He's a warrior. He has survived everything and has taught me everything... For you, dad, this song is for you today."

Shakira has moved with her latest words

The moment was captured by journalist Javi de Hoyos, who published the video with the statements and pointed out a detail that didn't go unnoticed. The singer used the past tense several times when referring to her father.

This has raised some concern, considering that his health has been a matter of attention in recent months. Despite this, the artist's gesture reflects the strong bond she keeps with her family.

Shakira shows once again that her career isn't at odds with her most personal side. Her success on stage goes hand in hand with the closeness and affection she shows toward her loved ones.

Today, more than ever, the artist shines on stage. She does so with a firm voice, a full heart, and the constant memory of those who have always been by her side. This way, each performance becomes a tribute both to her talent and to her personal story.