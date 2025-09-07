Juan Urquijo (26) makes a promise about Irene Urdangarin that he will never break

The breakup between Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo has been one of the most talked-about topics in recent weeks. This is because they had managed to keep a solid and discreet relationship for almost two years. The news surprised everyone, not so much because of the decision itself, but because of the way both have decided to handle this ending.

Amid rumors and speculation, it has emerged that Juan, who is 26 years old, has made a commitment after the separation, a promise that shows the respect he still feels for Irene. But what is it that leads him to take such a firm step at such a delicate moment?

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Juan Urquijo's promise to Irene Urdangarin after their breakup revealed

The story between the youngest daughter of Infanta Cristina and Teresa Urquijo's brother began to take shape in the summer of 2023. It was at Victoria de Marichalar's estate where they met and rekindled a bond that dated back to childhood. Since then, the relationship became one of the most discreet in the social scene, in contrast to the media attention caused by both families' circles.

Despite the distance, with Irene first living in Geneva and then moving to London to continue her studies, the relationship remained stable. Even a period of volunteering by the young woman in Cambodia, which kept her away from Europe for several months, didn't prevent them from staying in touch.

However, the lack of a shared life project in the short term and their youth seem to have weighed on the final decision to separate. The confirmation of the breakup came in June this year and, since then, the rumors haven't stopped. Some media even hinted at possible tensions or third parties, but sources close to them have categorically denied this.

| Europa Press

In this context, the most striking thing is the promise that Juan Urquijo has made after ending the relationship. According to those closest to him, Juan has clearly stated that he will never speak ill of Irene, neither in public nor in private.

This is a decision he has shared with his family and friends, and it aims to protect not only the image of Infanta Cristina's daughter, but also the memories they shared. This commitment shows a maturity that is surprising in a 26-year-old, who has been accustomed since childhood to moving in highly discreet circles.

A breakup without resentment and with absolute respect

Irene and Juan's relationship was always marked by prudence. Neither of them made striking public appearances or gave statements to the press. This same level of discretion has been kept in the separation, which has unfolded with the same calm that characterized their relationship.

Both have had the support of their respective families. Irene Urdangarin, who is very close to her mother and grandmother, is focused on her studies in London. Meanwhile, Juan Urquijo continues his life in Madrid, connected both to the business world and to the family of his sister Teresa Urquijo, wife of Madrid's mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

It isn't common for breakups in such exposed circles to be handled with so much serenity. What is usual in the media landscape are disputes, rumors, and cross statements. However, in this case, both have managed to set an example of how to face the end of a relationship with maturity and elegance.

| Europa Press

The commitment not to fuel speculation and to keep the memory in a positive light helps to prevent possible future controversies. In this sense, Juan Urquijo has set himself apart from other recent breakups in which silence and respect haven't always been the norm.

Therefore, the gesture by Juan Urquijo becomes even more relevant considering the media attention surrounding Irene Urdangarin's family. His decision to remain silent and protect his ex-partner's privacy shows a loyalty that goes beyond the breakup.