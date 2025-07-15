Jaime de Marichalar's move: Victoria Federica in shock after finding out, supreme anger

Rarely does a celebrity's summer generate as much buzz as Victoria Federica's in 2025. With an injured foot and away from the usual whirlwind of social events and trips, the granddaughter of the emeritus kings has had time, perhaps for the first time in months, to reconsider her personal and romantic direction. What many are now wondering is: how has her father, Jaime de Marichalar, influenced this new stage?

Secrecy has always been a hallmark of the family, but social media have spoken. A simple pause in Victoria's activity, who until recently was a regular at parties, fashion shows, and events, has been interpreted as a sign of change. The young woman has chosen discretion on Instagram and has canceled several public appearances, which has caused a wave of rumors and speculation in forums and specialized profiles.

Jaime de Marichalar makes a move: the father's role in the farewell to Borja Moreno

The breakup between Victoria Federica and Borja Moreno has not gone unnoticed in celebrity circles. Although neither she nor Borja have made official statements, clues have been accumulating. Sources close to the family environment have hinted that Jaime de Marichalar may have played a decisive role, although removed from media noise and true to his reserved nature.

This is not a direct intervention, but rather a subtle and prolonged strategy. Friends close to the family have suggested that the former Duke of Lugo never fully approved of the relationship. Borja's public profile and his increasing presence in the media and on social media contrasted with the discretion Jaime has always demanded for his own. In addition, there are more personal reasons: the search for stability and an environment without upheaval for his daughter.

This type of pressure, according to several testimonies collected in profiles such as Vanitatis and comments on followers' accounts, may have been silent but constant. Private conversations, gestures, and even some notable absences at family gatherings have made the message clear: Victoria's media life should not be tied to unnecessary exposure from her partner. No drama, but with determination.

Meanwhile, Borja Moreno's own circle also did not seem entirely comfortable with the level of exposure that comes with being alongside one of the most pursued young women in celebrity news. Differences in lifestyle and expectations have ultimately taken a toll on a relationship that many already considered solid.

Reactions and media silence: this is how Victoria Federica and her circle are experiencing the end of the relationship

Despite the commotion, Victoria Federica has decided to shield herself these days, focusing her attention on recovering from her injury and avoiding any romantic references on social media. Far from the usual controversies of other family members, the young woman has opted for a low profile, surrounding herself only with her trusted circle and limiting her public appearances.

The silence from Victoria Federica has only fueled speculation. Some close associates comment that the young woman is going through a transition process, reflecting on her future and prioritizing her emotional well-being over the noise of the tabloid press. In this context, Jaime de Marichalar's figure emerges stronger than ever, as a guarantor of order and stability in his daughter's life.

As for Borja Moreno, he has also not shared any messages alluding to the breakup. His circle remains completely silent, perhaps to avoid greater harm or simply to move on as soon as possible. In fan groups and pages dedicated to following the Bourbons, this breakup is interpreted as the result of a combination of personal differences and the inherent pressure of being part of the life of a public figure like Victoria.

A summer of changes and new questions in the Borbón family

Victoria Federica's case is a clear example of how family decisions can shape the romantic direction of young aristocrats, even in 2025. Jaime de Marichalar's move, as discreet as it is effective, has caused an unexpected turn in his daughter's life. Although the breakup has occurred without major headlines, the truth is that Victoria's future is more open than ever today.

Fans are asking the following questions: will this be the beginning of a calmer new stage for the influencer? Or will we soon see a new chapter in her turbulent romantic life? The only sure thing is that, for now, both Victoria and her circle seem determined to keep a low profile and to prioritize family well-being over public exposure.