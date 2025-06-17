Jordi Basté and Ricard Ustrell are going on vacation and they already have replacements.

Just a week ago, the embrace between Jordi Basté and Ricard Ustrell during the Col·lapse program on TV3 left an unusual image on Catalan airwaves: two radio icons joining forces in the face of the usual rivalry for audience share.

Now that summer is approaching, the hosts are getting ready to put some distance and enjoy a vacation that everyone desires. The big question, of course, was who would take over their morning shows. The names have already been confirmed, and both replacements have experience.

el món a Rac1

Jordi Basté, at the helm of El món a RAC1 since 2007, has turned his magazine show into the most listened to in Catalonia: it far exceeds its first hour, with more than 270,000 daily listeners. This summer, he will leave the set on Friday, July 18.

| 3Cat, XCatalunya

The person who will take over is Sergi Ambudio, a journalist already familiar with the summer slot. Ambudio, in addition to coordinating a section of that show, has been Basté's substitute for the third consecutive year, which offers continuity and security to the audience. Although Arnau Mañé appeared in the predictions, it will ultimately be Ambudio who keeps the helm until Basté returns.

Catalunya Ràdio

Ricard Ustrell, recently awarded the National Communication Prize and the soul of El matí, will also take a summer break. His rest will begin on July 7, two weeks before Basté, and will last until September. The station has chosen Frederic “Fredi” Vincent as his substitute. Vincent, deputy director of Ustrell's team and part of La Manchester, has already proved his worth on several occasions.

reactions on social media

On social media, listeners have already begun to share their opinions: they highlight Ambudio's reliability after more than two summers in charge, and trust Vincent to keep Ustrell's approachable tone. Some express a hint of uncertainty; they will stop hearing the personal spark of both main hosts in favor of new voices. However, the track record of the substitutes generates optimism and restrained tension.

| Instagram, @jordibaste

The appointment of Ambudio and Vincent is no coincidence. Sergi has already used these months to show he can captain one of the most influential programs on Catalan radio. Meanwhile, Fredi Vincent has solid experience behind him: he has been deputy director of Col·lapse, summer host of a slot on Catalunya Ràdio, and a well-known name at Cadena SER.

new voices but same format

This summer, mornings on RAC1 and Catalunya Ràdio will feature new voices but the same spirit: to inform with rigor and entertain with their own style. Basté and Ustrell will return in September full of energy, but until then it will be interesting to follow the evolution of Ambudio and Vincent at the helm of the morning shows.