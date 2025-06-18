Pilar Eyre brings down Prince Harry: 'He hasn't spoken to his father since...'

The royal family expert, Pilar Eyre, once again put the spotlight on Prince Harry during her latest YouTube video. After the echoes of his BBC interview and the uproar over the refusal to grant him official security in the United Kingdom, Eyre has scrutinized every gesture, word, and nonverbal cue. What she has revealed adds more fuel to the fire of a family story that, despite appearances, keeps fracturing every day.

what happened

Harry, from California, gave a very harsh interview. He spoke of his "family" as responsible for the British justice system dismissing his request for an escort. He also made an accusation that has drawn gasps. He claims he hasn't spoken to his father since he filed "the first complaint in 2021."

To everyone's surprise, he stated that he doesn't know "how much time his father has left," who—according to him—stopped communicating at that moment. Pilar Eyre describes that phrase as "tremendously cold." She recalls that King Charles III is undergoing cancer treatment, which adds an even harsher nuance to the Duke of Sussex's statement.

| Telecinco, XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily

the two reactions

From the British royal family, the king's spokesperson issued a brief statement: the courts act with "total independence" and members of the royal family don't influence their decisions. Pilar Eyre describes it as "a sensible message," intended to calm controversies, but she acknowledges that it hasn't been enough to reconcile Harry with his circle.

For Pilar Eyre, the interview was "absolutely selfish, without self-criticism." She recalls that Harry appears devastated: red face, glassy eyes, no tie—details she described as signs of emotion held to the limit.

The expert also criticizes the accusatory tone of the Duke of Sussex against his father and brother, whom he accuses of not prioritizing his security or his emotional well-being. "He says that my family has behaved badly... he's constantly reproaching his family," she stated in Lecturas.

| XCatalunya, US Weekly

media tactic or sincere disappointment?

Regarding Meghan, Eyre remains diplomatic: she hasn't made direct statements, but she sees it as likely that she supports her husband, "I know he's in agreement with his wife, obviously."

This new episode adds family elements (complaints, silence, illness) and media ones (audiovisual interview, international impact). According to Eyre, Harry is seeking revenge. "I'd like to know how much he was paid for this interview... what will come next, yes, they'll profit."

a possible uncertain future

The journalist concludes by noting that it's rare to see a king's son more "rebellious" and media-exposed. She wonders whether this standoff will end in reconciliation or further estrangement, and whether we'll see more scandalous episodes.

| Youtube: al aire de Pilar Eyre

For now, the British royal family keeps official silence, hoping that "the media—and emotional—storm will subside." Between harshness and reproaches, Pilar Eyre has raised new alarms about Harry's relationship with his father and brother.

King Charles III, who is facing health difficulties, still has no clear roadmap for a reunion. With this episode, the British royal family faces a crossroads: give Harry more voice or keep a discreet official line.