The Javis and Alaska leave Mask Singer: The names of the replacements

Antena 3 has completely shaken up the jury of its successful show "Mask Singer," and the news has left fans completely stunned. The new season, which is already underway, arrives full of surprises both in the masks and in the panel of investigators, which changes almost entirely compared to previous editions.

The farewell of Los Javis and Alaska

The most notable changes begin with the departure of Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, known as Los Javis. The popular directors, screenwriters, and producers had been present since the first season of the show, becoming an essential part of the format's DNA. Joining them is also the departure of Alaska, another iconic figure of the jury.

The only one returning to her seat is Ana Milán. The actress, who debuted as an investigator in the previous season, has managed to win over the audience with her relaxed style and her keen sense for discovering the celebrities hidden under the masks. She will be the one to provide continuity to a completely renewed panel.

The new additions: explosive mix of styles

The baton is taken up by three very well-known names in Spanish television, but no one expected to see them together on the same set. The first is Juan y Medio, a host with a long career at Canal Sur and especially remembered for his shows aimed at senior citizens. His addition has been one of the biggest surprises, bringing a friendlier, more humorous, and family-oriented profile to the show.

The second addition is Ruth Lorenzo, singer and former representative of Spain at Eurovision, who has also excelled as a judge in other musical formats. Her experience on international stages and her musical intuition promise to give a technical and passionate edge to the team of investigators.

Boris Izaguirre completes the trio of new faces, a multifaceted figure who combines writing, screenwriting, and television. His exuberant style, command of language, and natural theatricality fit perfectly with the extravagant spirit of "Mask Singer." In addition, his return to Atresmedia comes after his time at Telecinco, where he participated in "TardeAR" and other shows.

There will be no changes in the hosting. Arturo Valls, who juggles the show with other projects such as "That's my jam" on TVE, will continue to be the master of ceremonies. Despite not having an exclusive contract with Antena 3, his connection with the network remains strong and he continues to be one of the essential pillars of the format.

A change with a very clear goal

The new panel of investigators represents a strategic shift by Antena 3. With these changes, the network seeks to renew its energy, attract new audiences, and recapture the freshness of the format. The mix of experience, musical sensitivity, humor, and eccentricity promises a very unpredictable and entertaining season. But the most striking thing of all is not the departure of Los Javis, nor the arrival of Juan y Medio.

What has left followers speechless is that one of the new investigators... comes from Telecinco! Yes, Boris Izaguirre has made the jump to a new network after his recent stint on "TardeAR," which shows that "Mask Singer" is willing to do whatever it takes to keep surprising. Apparently, it's succeeding.