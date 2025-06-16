Mari Pau Huguet's most intimate confession: many Catalans were wondering about it

For decades, Mari Pau Huguet was synonymous with approachability and professionalism on Catalan television. Now, at 62 years old, she reappears on APM? with a statement that has left many breathless: the presenter denies the most gossiped rumors on set and clarifies her position regarding the alleged relationships within the network.

special guest on APM

In a conversation with Joel Díaz, the veteran communicator frankly addressed the rumors that have circulated for years about possible romances between presenters at TV3. The question quickly came up: "Was it true that at TV3 everyone was hooking up?" Mari Pau, with her usual naturalness, replied:

"People have always said TV3 is Sodom and Gomorrah... we spend many hours together," explaining the intimacy of the work, but without confirming anything beyond professional camaraderie.

| YouTube

The journalist preferred to highlight the long hours shared, firmly rejecting the speculation of personal scandal. When she was asked if she had kept relationships with any colleagues at the network, she assured without hesitation that she had not: "I've tried" to keep her distance.

current topics

Mari Pau, aware of the weight of her voice, not only clarified rumors but also addressed gender issues within TV3. When asked if she had experienced sexism at the network, she answered bluntly: "No, never." However, she did not overlook an uncomfortable detail: "Men are allowed to age on camera; women, not so much," she stated, agreeing with a viewer's opinion that she herself observes.

Meanwhile, in line with her elegant and professional character, the presenter recalled her iconic partnership with Ramon Pellicer on Bon dia, Catalunya, who were often nicknamed the "Catalan Kennedys." She assured that their connection was strictly television-related and never crossed into the personal, not even off camera.

many years on air and many years away

Mari Pau's media influence is undeniable: she debuted on TV3 in 1986 and for years was one of its most recognizable faces. In 2010, during Mònica Terribas's management, she was removed from the screen, moving to a more administrative role within the Audience Ombudsman.

On social media, the interview also stood out on X (@APM), where edited images are already circulating suggesting a new television duo between Joel Díaz and her, with humorous comments such as "There would be no shortage of topics to gossip about." This shows that, despite having stepped away from the screen, Mari Pau remains a topic of conversation.

| @X

future at TV3?

Her followers wonder if this interview will be the beginning of a new stage in front of the cameras. Hopefully, because her presence has always been a breath of authenticity. Meanwhile, her impeccable career—started in 1986—continues to show us that professional values can and should be kept.