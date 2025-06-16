Elisabeth of Belgium faces a serious problem: some blame Donald Trump

An unexpected piece of news has put Princess Elisabeth of Belgium's academic path in jeopardy. What began as a political decision in the US has caused tensions that cross borders and directly affect Belgium's future queen.

what happened?

In May 2025, former President Donald Trump's administration announced a controversial measure that revoked Harvard's permission to enroll international students, citing concerns related to antisemitism and a lack of transparency in sharing student data.

While this decision was aimed at thousands of students, it has set off the alarm in Brussels: among those affected is Princess Elisabeth herself, who is currently pursuing a two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard since September 2024.

Subsequently, Harvard filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Boston, arguing that the measure violated the First Amendment and would have a devastating effect on its international student body—a community that makes up more than 25% of its total students.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily suspends the ban, but uncertainty remains.

The princess—the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and current heir to the throne—has already completed the first year of her master's and plans to spend the summer in Belgium. However, her academic return in the fall will depend on the outcome of this legal dispute.

reactions from her closest circle

From the Belgian Royal Palace, Lore Vandoorne, spokesperson for the Belgian Royal House, stated that they are carefully studying "the impact this could have on the princess," although she emphasizes that "it's too soon to specify the real effects."

Similarly, Xavier Baert, communications director, pointed out that "they'll let the dust settle" while they follow the development of the situation.

From Harvard, President Alan M. Garber called Trump's order "illegal and unjustified," highlighting that it would threaten the studies of thousands of students, including someone as prominent as Elisabeth. Likewise, the university sued the government in defense of its right to keep international programs.

Meanwhile, from the US, supporting the offensive, then Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that foreign students "will have to transfer to other institutions or see their immigration status violated."

an outstanding record

At 23 years old, Elisabeth already has an exemplary résumé. She was born on October 25, 2001, in Brussels and began her education at Sint‑Jan Berchmans College, then moved on to Atlantic College in Wales, where she completed the International Baccalaureate in 2020.

She later entered the Royal Military Academy of Brussels (2020–2021) and graduated as a second lieutenant. In October 2021, she began studying history and politics at Lincoln College, Oxford, earning her degree in July 2024. The next step took her to Harvard in September 2024 to pursue her master's.

what could happen now?

Keeping the ban, which would force Elisabeth to seek an alternative: either at another US university, returning to Belgium, or even completing her master's in Europe (possibly in the United Kingdom or Belgium).

Diplomatic exception, given the princess's royal status. Harvard and Belgium could argue that her status and future position as head of state warrant different treatment—although that would spark a media debate about royal privileges.

Reversal of the order, if public pressure and the court ruling consolidate the block and pressure the US government to rectify—it would restore normalcy for international students, including Elisabeth.