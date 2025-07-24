Infanta Sofía exposes Leonor in Barcelona in front of their mother Letizia

Princess Leonor and the entire royal family experienced an event that is special and was highly desired after her return. Barcelona, with its summer-filled streets, witnessed an event that captured the attention of the media and followers. King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía were present.

If there is a setting where protocol is of great importance, it is the Princess of Girona Awards. This year, what seemed like just another appearance by the Spanish royal clan ended up taking an unexpected turn. Because Infanta Sofía surprised everyone with something that was not expected, and people want to believe it was not intentional.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

An appearance with a hint of stylistic revenge

After months wearing the military uniform, Princess Leonor returned to her most sophisticated side. For the official lunch, she chose a simple and elegant white dress by Adolfo Domínguez, paired with espadrilles in neutral tones. It was a proper, comfortable, and appropriate look.

In the evening, she decided to go for a sober black outfit. A two-piece suit by Bleis Madrid combined with a dark top, mid-heeled shoes, and a minimalist clutch. Although impeccable, her outfit did not particularly surprise anyone.

The one who did surprise was Infanta Sofía; her choice made it clear that she has her own bold style. She chose a navy blue jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline from the Valencian brand THE-ARE. She completed it with gold-heeled ballet flats that added a modern and youthful touch, and the surprise was unanimous: Sofía dazzled.

Letizia, always impeccable, did not compete with her daughters

Queen Letizia was not left behind and, as on other occasions, opted for elegant sobriety. She repeated a Mango tuxedo suit with satin lapels, accompanied by her now inseparable Sèzane ballet flats. She completed the look with Tous earrings and a Magrit clutch.

During the morning, she matched with Sofía by choosing suit jackets, although in more neutral colors. Both appeared coordinated and sophisticated, although, interestingly, it was the Infanta who set the trend.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The night that shifted the royal spotlight

Leonor is increasingly prepared for the role that awaits her, but this time, it was her younger sister who excelled in her own right. Sofía's bold and fresh style was the topic of conversation in every corner of the event.

The visit to Girona made it clear that the Infanta no longer walks in the shadows. She has found her stylistic identity and is not afraid to show it. Although still far from institutional obligations, her presence feels stronger than ever.

There is no doubt: at the 2025 Princess of Girona Awards, elegance had several faces. But only one was unexpectedly the protagonist of the night. That was Sofía.