Ferran Torres's revolt: the reason

FC Barcelona is navigating a period of intense transition in the summer of 2025. With Hansi Flick at the helm, the team is seeking to regain their dominance in national and international competitions. Financial restrictions remain a key obstacle, forcing the board to balance sporting ambitions with economic prudence.

Culé supporters have high expectations. This scenario is creating tensions that could influence the collective performance. Will the club keep cohesion amid rumors and unexpected decisions?

The preseason has revealed strengths in possession play, but also areas for improvement in the attack. Established players are evaluating their roles in light of possible reinforcements. Sources such as the newspaper Sport have reported strategic moves to strengthen the attack. Joan Laporta and Deco are working quietly, prioritizing operations that won't destabilize the locker room. However, some internal promises seem to have been broken, generating discontent among key pieces of the team.

| Canva

The impact of Marcus Rashford's arrival on Ferran Torres's role and the culé attack

Marcus Rashford's signing has shaken the Barcelona environment in an unexpected way. Coming from Manchester United, the English forward is joining on a loan with a purchase option valued at around €30 million. His speed and ability to unbalance defenses could fit perfectly into Flick's tactical scheme, which favors quick transitions and offensive versatility. Nevertheless, this addition has provoked negative reactions in the locker room, particularly from Ferran Torres, who feels betrayed by the board.

According to reports from journalists such as Gerard Romero on their social media, Torres had received guarantees that no more strikers would arrive after the signing of Roony Bardghji. The Valencian, nicknamed "El Tiburón," rejected attractive offers from Newcastle United and Aston Villa to stay at Camp Nou. Now, with Rashford in the equation, he fears a drastic reduction in his playing time. This situation has caused notable anger, as several specialized media have detailed.

Raphinha, the Brazilian international, shares this concern, since his position as an undisputed starter could be threatened, especially if his role as captain is confirmed in the event of Ter Stegen's departure. Both players recognize Rashford's innate talent, who at his best was one of the most lethal forwards in the world.

El delantero que no se rindió y sorprendió al BARÇA

Key performance of Ferran Torres in the 2024/2025 season and his current contract situation

Ferran Torres showed his value last season, establishing himself as a versatile element in Barça's attack. He participated in a total of 45 matches, where he scored 19 goals and provided 7 assists, accumulating 1,291 min. (1,291 minutes) on the field. In LaLiga, his 10 goals and 6 decisive passes in 27 matches made him an essential game-changer, capable of altering the course of matches with his tactical intelligence and precise finishing.

In the UEFA Champions League, he contributed 3 goals in 11 appearances, showing his adaptation to high-pressure scenarios. The Copa del Rey was his standout tournament, with 6 goals in just 5 matches, highlighting his effectiveness in knockout competitions. His contract with the Catalan club runs until June 30, 2027, and his market value is estimated at €40 million, according to updated Transfermarkt data as of June 9, 2025.

These figures underscore his strategic importance, although his weaknesses in aerial duels and physical consistency could be exposed with greater competition.

| FC Barcelona

Compared to Rashford, Torres offers greater familiarity with Spanish soccer. His style combines explosiveness on the wings with a goal-scoring instinct, providing balance to Flick's 4-3-3.

What will his place be in Barça for the upcoming season?

Hansi Flick's scheme prioritizes broad rotations to keep freshness in a demanding schedule. Rashford could occupy the left wing, potentially moving Torres or Raphinha into secondary roles. Although everything suggests that Raphinha and Lamine Yamal will be the starting wingers.

Torres, with his experience in major tournaments, could become a valuable wildcard if he solves his current discomfort. Barça is starting their preseason with tours in Asia, where they will try different line-ups. Will this internal revolt become a catalyst for collective success? Fans are expecting answers soon.