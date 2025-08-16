Elena's inner circle announces controversial news about King Felipe

Felipe VI and Infanta Elena have shared decades of public life. They have been together during historic moments, celebrations, and farewells, always under the watchful eye of a nation. However, as in any family, personal differences can create distances that not even protocol can hide.

The image of closeness between them has, for years, been a symbol of stability in the Royal Household. However, recent weeks have revealed that not everything unfolds with the harmony projected from the balcony. In private, recent decisions and stances have caused a cooling that has surprised even those closest to them.

| Europa Press

The disagreement between Infanta Elena and King Felipe VI

In recent months, the relationship between Felipe VI and his father, Juan Carlos I, has suffered a significant deterioration. King Felipe VI believes his father is not fulfilling what was agreed upon to ensure a return free of controversy. Far from keeping a low profile, King Emeritus has made headlines with lawsuits and the announcement of a memoir.

King Juan Carlos I claims that in the biographical book titled Reconciliation he will tell "his truth." This deeply unsettles King Felipe VI, since he believes the publication will damage the institution's image, regardless of the exact content. For this reason, he has tried for months to dissuade his father from moving forward, without success.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Infanta Elena takes sides and distances herself from Felipe VI

Amid this situation, Infanta Elena has clearly aligned herself with her father. She believes telling his version is the best thing for him and that doing so is an act of personal justice. Her support has been constant, making her one of the driving forces behind the publication.

This stance has created tension with Felipe VI, who sees the gesture as a risk to the monarchy's stability. The differences have led to arguments and a distancing that, according to sources close to them, has reached total silence. What was once complicity now seems to have become a terrain full of caution and reservations.

| Europa Press

At a time of high media exposure, this family division adds a new challenge for the Royal Household. The outcome, with the publication of the book on the horizon, could mark a turning point in the siblings' relationship. Meanwhile, the public and the press are watching, waiting to see what the next move will be.