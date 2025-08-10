Infanta Elena (61) breaks with Princess Leonor for an important reason

Infanta Elena has once again found herself at the center of media attention. This time, it hasn't been because of her children's controversies, but due to a personal decision that directly affects Princess Leonor. King Juan Carlos's eldest daughter has taken a firm and forceful stance, deciding to break ties with her niece for a reason that, for her, carries significant weight.

Felipe VI's sister believes that the young woman isn't acting as she should regarding her grandfather. The lack of public and private gestures toward the emeritus king has exhausted her patience. That's why she has decided to distance herself from the heir to the throne for what she considers a cold and disloyal attitude.

| Europa Press

Infanta Elena takes a stand against Princess Leonor's attitude

At 61 years old, Infanta Elena has always been a discreet figure within the Royal Family. Although she has preferred to keep herself in the background, her name has made headlines on numerous occasions. First, because of the rebellious attitudes of her children, Froilán and Victoria Federica, and also for her unwavering support for her father, King Juan Carlos.

She has never hidden her admiration and respect for the emeritus. Neither the financial scandals nor the romantic controversies that have surrounded him have managed to make her leave his side. She has traveled several times to Abu Dhabi to see him, and she has also met with him in Sanxenxo.

Precisely, that unconditional love for her father is what has led her to make this drastic decision regarding Princess Leonor. According to published reports, Infanta Elena doesn't understand why her niece, just like Infanta Sofía, hasn't shown affectionate gestures toward her grandfather. The absence of visits to his residence in Abu Dhabi and the lack of family gatherings have been the last straw.

| Europa Press

For her, it's incomprehensible that her niece hasn't made a symbolic gesture of reaching out to the patriarch of the Borbón family. Moreover, for years there hasn't been an official photograph of the young woman with her grandfather. This absence, in her eyes, represents a personal offense and a display of coldness that she's not willing to overlook.

Infanta Elena clashes with the kings' stance regarding Princess Leonor

Infanta Elena's anger isn't only directed at Princess Leonor, but also at Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. The king's sister believes that they're the ones who have imposed this distance with the emeritus. All with the aim of protecting their daughters' public image and preventing them from being affected by Juan Carlos I's scandals.

However, she doesn't agree with that strategy. She believes that family comes first, above appearances and institutional convenience. She thinks that her nieces should've shown some sign of affection toward their grandfather, even if only in private.

| Europa Press

This disagreement has created a rift within the Borbón family. Infanta Elena's firm stance regarding her father has built a wall with the kings and, especially, with her nieces.

What hurts Elena the most is Leonor's lack of empathy toward her grandfather. She doesn't understand how the future queen can ignore the role her grandfather has played in Spain's recent history. Although she's aware that the circumstances are delicate, she believes that her attitude doesn't align with the family values that the Royal House has always defended.

For her, Juan Carlos I remains an essential pillar. She's not willing to tolerate what she perceives as a lack of respect toward him. The rift with Princess Leonor is open and, for now, there are no signs that it will close.