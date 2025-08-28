Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar, singled out: they can't hide their secret anymore

The silence surrounding the private life of Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar has been a constant since their separation. However, new information points to a much more turbulent family past than previously thought. What seemed like a discreet breakup could be hiding one of the most delicate episodes in the recent history of the Royal Family.

The pieces are starting to fall into place and some authorized voices have dared to speak about what was not meant to be told. The public image of the former Dukes of Lugo, always carefully managed, is shaken by a revelation that would explain many subsequent behaviors.

Lights and shadows of the marriage

Behind the walls of Zarzuela, tensions built up from the early years of the marriage. Despite official events and public smiles, the coexistence between Elena and Jaime would never have been as harmonious as it appeared. Everything indicates that what seemed like a fairy tale was hiding cracks invisible to the general public.

According to sources close to the couple, Jaime de Marichalar's character changed drastically after his illness. He went from being a cultured and calm man to showing suspicious and explosive attitudes, which would have seriously affected his relationship with his wife. From that moment on, the days became more tense and disagreements more frequent.

When everything started to fall apart

The separation between Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar became public in November 2007 after more than a decade of marriage. Although the official statement spoke of a "temporary cessation of cohabitation," those closest to them already knew the breakup was final. Three years later, in 2010, the divorce was formalized discreetly, without scandals or public statements.

Since then, both have led completely separate lives, but always united in the responsibility and well-being of their children, Froilán and Victoria Federica. They have avoided cross statements, unnecessary appearances, or public gestures of confrontation. Each has followed their own path, but without ceasing to act as present figures in their children's lives.

Over time, curiosity has grown about what kind of relationship they keep today. The possibility of some cordial understanding or minimal communication continues to be a subject of speculation. The reality behind their current bond has remained in the strictest privacy... until now.

New information about the current relationship of the former couple

After almost 20 years since their separation, the relationship between Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar continues to generate expectation. However, they can no longer hide the true nature of their bond. The shocking statements by Pilar Eyre, an expert on the Royal Family, have revealed what their relationship is really like.

Pilar Eyre has revealed that the relationship between Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar is completely broken and with no intention of being restored. Both have kept a nonexistent relationship for years and haven't spoken to each other since their separation. What was experienced as a discreet divorce was actually the end of a deep and unsolved conflict.

The journalist points out that the separation had a direct impact on their son Froilán, who is currently a controversial figure. Pilar Eyre notes that his childhood was difficult and chaotic, marked precisely by the consequences of that breakup.

His impulsive and rebellious personality would have its origin in the experiences lived during those critical years. "It's no coincidence that he has become such a controversial person," the writer states in her most recent analysis.