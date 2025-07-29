Infanta Elena (61 years old) holds her breath and finds out about Jaime de Marichalar

Infanta Elena has held her breath after news emerged that once again puts her ex-partner, Jaime de Marichalar, in the spotlight. The former Duke of Lugo has made an unexpected decision that has sparked great public interest. This move has both personal and financial implications for the royal family.

The property in question was acquired by Jaime de Marichalar before his marriage to Infanta Elena, with whom he shared that home for several years after their wedding in 1995. Although it was the family residence, after the divorce in 2010 Infanta Elena didn't claim any rights over the triplex. According to sources close to the family, she preferred to avoid property disputes and only took furniture and personal mementos she brought during the marriage.

| Europa Press

Now, Jaime de Marichalar has put this luxurious residence located in the exclusive Salamanca neighborhood, one of the most prestigious in Madrid, up for sale. It's a triplex that stands out not only for its design and prime location, but also for details that make it unique. The starting price, set at 7.5 million euros, has surprised both real estate experts and followers of Spanish aristocracy.

Jaime de Marichalar sets a price for his exclusive triplex linked to Infanta Elena

Spread over three floors, the property offers ample space and a high level of comfort for the buyer. Among its main attractions is a private terrace that includes a pool, an exceptional luxury in the heart of the capital. This feature adds considerable value to the property, making it highly attractive to high-profile investors.

The residence features top-quality finishes and materials, which reinforce its exclusive character. Not only are the location and space valued, but also the luxury and comfort this home offers. It is, without a doubt, a real estate indulgence designed for those seeking the best in Madrid.

| Europa Press

The price requested by Jaime de Marichalar reflects both the prestige of the neighborhood and the uniqueness of the house. Although the figure is high, Salamanca is used to multi-million euro transactions. The pool on the private terrace is one of the key elements that justifies this value.

The future of Jaime de Marichalar's triplex and its impact on Infanta Elena

For now, it's not clear whether the sale is due to a financial urgency or a strategy to take advantage of current real estate market conditions. Whatever the reason, this transaction once again puts Jaime de Marichalar and his assets under the media spotlight. The royal family, especially Infanta Elena, are watching this new step closely.

The final fate of the triplex remains uncertain, as do the possible consequences for both of their public lives. This news adds a new chapter to their story, marked by media attention and controversy. Only time will tell who will acquire this property and what impact it will have on the royal family.

In conclusion, the sale of this iconic property opens a window into the personal and financial world of Jaime de Marichalar. Although Infanta Elena keeps a low profile, she can't avoid being indirectly involved. Spanish aristocracy is once again at the center of attention thanks to an unexpected and intriguing move.