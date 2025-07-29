Miguel Urdangarin's secret that Infanta Cristina can no longer keep hidden

Infanta Cristina is facing a new headache with one of her sons, Miguel Urdangarin, who has been in the spotlight in recent hours due to an unexpected decision. While she tries to keep a low profile, the young man has chosen a vacation that is sparking all kinds of comments.

The choice hasn't gone unnoticed: luxury, privacy, and very specific company. Miguel, considered one of the most discreet members of his family, has done something that has put at risk the discretion his mother has always tried to preserve. What exactly has the young man done that's causing so much talk?

Miguel Urdangarin's secret comes to light: an absolutely luxurious vacation in Ibiza

Miguel Urdangarin has always been the least media-exposed grandson of the emeritus king. While his cousins Froilán and Victoria Federica frequently made headlines, he kept his distance. His life in Geneva, his university studies, and his reserved character had kept him away from public exposure.

However, everything has changed this summer. His appearance in Ibiza, in a top-tier villa, has caused a real stir. Infanta Cristina, who is protective of her children's privacy, couldn't have foreseen this move.

Miguel Urdangarin has rented a luxury mansion in Ibiza for €4,000 per day. This was revealed by Don Balón, putting on the table an expense that's hard to justify for a 22-year-old. The house, located in an exclusive area of the island, features an infinity pool, sea views, spacious gardens, and all kinds of amenities.

This isn't just a whim. It's a high-level vacation experience, designed for those seeking isolation, comfort, and exclusivity. With a gourmet kitchen, private chef, and personalized service, Miguel's stay on the island makes it clear that his idea of summer is very different from most people's.

Olympia Beracasa's presence confirms her close bond with Miguel Urdangarin

One of the aspects that's drawn the most attention is the company surrounding Miguel during this vacation. Among his companions, Olympia Beracasa stands out, whom many already consider his girlfriend due to their constant public appearances together.

There's no official confirmation, but the images and their shared plans are suggestive. The young man seems to enjoy a very exclusive circle of friends, far from the everyday normality of his generation.

This isn't the first time Miguel and Olympia have attended social events or private getaways together, but this stay in Ibiza has been different. More intimate, longer, and more expensive. These are details that haven't gone unnoticed by either the press or those who closely follow the movements of the royal family.

A lifestyle that breaks with the discretion sought by Infanta Cristina

Infanta Cristina has tried for years to keep a discreet profile for her children, especially after the Nóos case scandal. Until now, Miguel was her greatest achievement in that goal: polite, reserved, and away from the media spotlight. But this vacation choice completely breaks with that line of conduct.

In the middle of the summer season, while the royal family continues with their official agenda, Infanta's second son is seen in an environment of luxury and carefreeness. Far from the protocol and restraint that have always characterized his branch of the family, Miguel has chosen freedom, and not everyone is pleased with that.

It's undeniable that Miguel Urdangarin has broken the mold by starring in a luxury vacation that's put Infanta Cristina in a difficult position. Ibiza has become the stage where the young man has decided to enjoy himself without filters or restrictions. Even though his mother would like to avoid it, this gesture confirms that her son is no longer willing to live in the shadows of his last name.