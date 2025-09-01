Infanta Elena (61) receives a message that greatly worries King Juan Carlos

Infanta Elena, at 61 years old, has received a message that has caused great concern for King Juan Carlos. This message isn't just any communication, but one that refers to a public repercussion that directly affects the emeritus monarch. The news has caused a notable stir in the closest circles of the Royal Household.

The message has confirmed that the book King Corp, which reveals unpublished secrets about King Juan Carlos, has been an unexpected success. With more than 17,000 copies sold after two editions, the volume has achieved a broad and surprising reach. As a result, it has become known that several production companies are considering turning this story into a documentary series.

| Libros del K.O.

This situation hasn't gone unnoticed by King Juan Carlos himself, who already knows the content of the book. According to the authors, the release of his official biography in November could be a direct response to the revelations released. The book not only reveals family aspects, but also financial matters and personal relationships that had not been disclosed until now.

The book's revelations that affect King Juan Carlos and worry Infanta Elena

Among the most striking contents, there are details about high-value gifts and controversial friendships, especially with businessman José Mestre, who is linked to drug trafficking. This information has surprised people because it hadn't been publicly linked to the king until now. Without a doubt, this kind of data makes the situation even more complicated.

| Europa Press

The authors, José María Olmo and David Fernández, have emphasized the enormous investigative work that this book has required. After almost three years of effort, they celebrate the positive reception and the interest caused among readers. In addition, they have highlighted the success of the audiobook and are already preparing a pocket edition to reach a wider audience.

The royal family on alert: how the book impacts the image of the emeritus king

The concern within the royal circle, especially for Infanta Elena, is not only due to the media impact, but also to possible legal and personal repercussions. The wide distribution of the book and the upcoming documentary series could affect the king's image and put the institution at risk. For this reason, the infanta has sent Juan Carlos a message filled with seriousness given the gravity of the situation.

This way, the publishing phenomenon sparked by this book represents a new delicate chapter in King Juan Carlos's public life. The Royal Household faces a challenge to keep control of the narrative circulating around the emeritus monarch. Meanwhile, Infanta Elena and the rest of the family are closely watching the next steps that will be taken in this story.