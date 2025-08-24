Iñaki Urdangarin travels to Mallorca without Ainhoa Armentia for a surprising reason

The return of Iñaki Urdangarin to Mallorca has caused enormous anticipation, not only because of the place he chose for his vacation, but also due to the surprising absence of Ainhoa Armentia. Juan Carlos I's former son-in-law has been seen alone this time on the Balearic island, sparking multiple speculations.

The image of Urdangarin running along Palma's Paseo Marítimo has brought back many memories of another era marked by both highlights and shadows. What nobody expected is that this trip would have such a particular background, something that goes far beyond a simple summer getaway. What is behind this unexpected decision by the infanta Cristina's ex-husband?

| Europa Press

Iñaki Urdangarin returns to Mallorca without Ainhoa Armentia

Iñaki Urdangarin's presence in Mallorca is significant because this is the first time he has returned to the island since the trial for the Nóos case concluded. Seven years after the Supreme Court confirmed his sentence and sent him to prison, the infanta Cristina's ex-husband steps once again into a place full of symbolism. The island was the setting for both his idyllic life with the royal family and the legal process that led him to lose prestige, freedom, and noble titles.

There, even the reference to the Dukes of Palma de Mallorca was erased from the central Rambla, in a gesture with which the city council wanted to show social rejection. That's why seeing him again in Palma running along the Paseo Marítimo, in a calm and athletic manner, is surprising and inevitably brings back memories of that recent past.

| Europa Press

What has drawn the most attention is that during this visit he hasn't been accompanied by Ainhoa Armentia. In Bidart, where he spent a few days with his son Juan, they weren't seen together either, which has raised questions. Although there are no signs of a breakup, her absence on two such significant trips remains striking.

The reason for Iñaki Urdangarin's visit to Mallorca is a new professional project

Beyond the speculations about his romantic life, the truth is that Iñaki Urdangarin's visit to Mallorca has a concrete and clear background: a new professional project. The former Duke of Palma has stayed at the villa of a local businessman, which reinforces the theory that he is on the island to explore a professional opportunity. After his release from prison, Urdangarin has barely been able to reintegrate into the professional world, except for his time at the Imaz Abogados law firm in Vitoria, where he met Armentia.

In recent months, there has been talk of a book he might be writing. It isn't a typical memoir. Everything suggests that it will be a guide of sports and life advice inspired by his experience as an athlete and the lessons he learned after his time in prison.

| Europa Press

Everything indicates that this new direction aims to consolidate a role in advising and training, linked to sports and personal growth. In that sense, Mallorca could offer him the perfect setting to relaunch his career with discretion and in an environment he knows well.

Iñaki Urdangarin's return to Mallorca without Ainhoa Armentia reveals a visit full of personal and professional significance. The infanta Cristina's ex-husband faces once again a place that has already marked his life, and he does so with his sights set on a new professional project. It remains to be seen whether this attempt to reinvent himself on the island will be a turning point in his future or if the shadows of the past will continue to affect every step he takes.