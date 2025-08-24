Discontent grows in the Netherlands over what happened with Queen Máxima's vacation

The controversy has settled in the Dutch Royal House due to Queen Máxima's vacation plans. Her days of rest, far from the country and accompanied by her daughters, are causing discontent among Dutch citizens, who believe that the queen is exceeding both in time and expenses.

While King Willem-Alexander has already returned to the Netherlands to fulfill his official duties, Máxima is still enjoying her break in Greece. This contrast has further fueled criticism. Why have these vacations become such a sensitive topic for the Dutch?

| GTRES

The Netherlands criticize the length and cost of Queen Máxima's vacations

The Dutch Royal Family has always been under the scrutiny of their people, especially regarding the use of public funds. For years, the length of their summer vacations has been a subject of comments and debate.

Journalist Stéphane Bern, a specialist in royal houses, has highlighted that this controversy isn't new. On previous occasions, it had already been pointed out that the Oranges spent too much time outside the country, causing discomfort among taxpayers. This summer, the situation has reached a new level of tension.

This year, Queen Máxima's vacations have far exceeded the European average. While other royal houses, such as the Spanish one, limit their breaks to about two weeks, the Oranges enjoy up to two months.

| Europa Press

The Dutch believe that the expense is excessive and that the image their royals project is far from exemplary. In their view, it isn't understandable that, while the country is going through times of adjustment, their queen extends her stay outside the Netherlands. "It's the Dutch government, and therefore the taxpayers, who have to pay for her security thousands of miles (kilómetros) from home," Bern has reminded.

In addition, the fact that King Willem-Alexander interrupted his vacation to participate in SAIL Amsterdam has intensified the perception of inequality. His gesture has been seen as an act of commitment to the country, while Máxima seems to keep herself apart from these responsibilities.

The Greek destination chosen by Queen Máxima is also a source of controversy

The criticism isn't only focused on the duration, but also on the place chosen to spend the vacation. Queen Máxima, along with her daughters Alexia and Ariane, is in Doroufi, an exclusive Greek area where the family owns a luxurious property valued at €4.5 million.

The purchase of this residence in 2012 already caused controversy. The property, with privileged views and large dimensions, was considered a symbol of ostentation. This summer, the publication of a photograph with her daughters has confirmed that Greece remains the family's favorite refuge.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

Citizens criticize that, instead of promoting domestic tourism by showcasing corners of the Netherlands, the monarchs choose foreign destinations. The perception is that they miss the opportunity to serve as ambassadors of Dutch heritage.

The Netherlands compare Willem-Alexander and Máxima's vacations with Felipe and Letizia's

Comparisons with other European monarchies haven't taken long to appear. Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, for example, have limited their vacations to just about two weeks in Mallorca, combining rest with institutional events.

In contrast, Máxima and Willem-Alexander usually enjoy a much longer period and always outside the Netherlands. This difference fuels the narrative that the Oranges aren't aligned with the feelings of their citizens. For many, it's incomprehensible that the queen remains so long away from the country she represents.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

The discontent in the Netherlands over Queen Máxima's vacations has marked a new episode of tension between the Oranges and their citizens. The prolonged stay in Greece, together with the high cost for taxpayers, reinforces the debate about the exemplary nature of the Dutch monarchy. It remains to be seen whether in coming summers Máxima will change her plans or persist in a style that generates rejection in her own country.