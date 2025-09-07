The information Buckingham is hiding about King Charles will give you goosebumps

Last weekend, King Charles III was seen walking with difficulty on his Norfolk estate, leaning on his inseparable cane and looking tired. The images sparked concern about his health, especially because Buckingham continues to remain silent about the monarch's recovery from the cancer he is suffering from.

However, what has caused the most interest has not been the photograph itself, but the information circulating in British media about the personal methods the monarch uses. How true are these accounts and what do they mean for the future of the monarchy?

| Europa Press

Buckingham's secret about King Charles's fight against cancer

Since King Charles's cancer diagnosis became public at the beginning of 2024, the palace's official communication has been minimal. They have barely shared statements about medical treatments, but never details about his actual progress. That lack of transparency has fueled rumors and speculation in the international press.

This is not the first time a member of the British royal family has gone through periods of illness surrounded by discretion. Queen Elizabeth II, for example, kept many aspects of her ailments secret until her final days in 2022. In Charles III's case, the difference is that he is an active monarch and, therefore, any sign of frailty is perceived with great unease.

Sandringham residence, acquired by the royal family in 1862, has been Charles's chosen refuge in recent months. There, surrounded by historic gardens and Queen Camilla, he tries to cope with the effects of the treatment. But now, an American media outlet has given an unexpected twist to the perception of his recovery.

What Buckingham had kept in reserve came to light thanks to a report by Radar Online, which cited sources close to the monarch. According to these voices, Charles would be resorting to unconventional methods to cope with the pain and exhaustion resulting from his illness.

| Europa Press

"I'm doing everything I can," were King Charles's broken words a few days ago during a walk in Norfolk. He said it while leaning firmly on his cane, a gesture that has gone from being protocol to necessity. According to the cited media, that phrase sums up the determination of a sovereign who would be trying to endure despite feeling frail.

The sources consulted stated that the monarch "was fighting a losing battle" against cancer. One of them was even harsher: "Charles is 76 years old and now he's very frail. He knows the end is near," they told the British media outlet.

This account has put not only Charles III's health status at the center of the debate, but also the way the royal household manages information. In the latest photographs released by the palace, taken in the Topiary Garden at Sandringham, the monarch appears serene and surrounded by nature. However, these images contrast with the descriptions of his private environment.

The natural remedies King Charles uses to cope with cancer

The cane has been present in Charles's public life for years. On occasions such as the Royal Windsor Horse Show or the Chelsea Flower Show, he used it as a protocol accessory. Today, however, that object has another meaning: it's an essential tool for walking with dignity despite physical weakness.

In addition, according to Radar Online, whisky has become an unexpected ally. This is not a festive whim, but a way to numb the discomfort. A source stated that in recent months, alcohol consumption would have increased as a direct consequence of the pain.

"Now he drags himself with a cane and turns to the bottle, particularly whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels. It's a sad ending for him, but as he keeps repeating to everyone, he's doing everything possible to keep his composure," a source told the media outlet.

| Europa Press

Another of the most surprising aspects revealed is Charles's supposed relationship with cannabis. The American media outlet stated that he would be discreetly cultivating this plant at Sandringham, with the aim of taking advantage of its medicinal properties.

"Charles has always had an open mind about natural remedies. He's tending a small cannabis crop, hoping its medicinal properties will ease his pain without causing scandal," a consulted source indicated.

Buckingham's silence contrasts with the revelations about King Charles's personal habits in his fight against cancer. Between the cane, whisky, and cannabis, the figure of the monarch reflects both frailty and resilience. What remains to be seen is whether this stage will mark a change in Buckingham's communication or if the mystery will continue to surround the monarch's recovery.