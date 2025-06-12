Helena Garcia Melero surprises and there's an uproar: 'In Cadaqués...'

Helena García Melero has made headlines this month after sharing an image on her Instagram in front of the iconic door of Bar Boia de Cadaqués, which has been closed since January 4 due to the Coastal Law. In the photo, the presenter appears with a melancholic expression, sitting on the ground and without makeup, sending a clear message: "Let's save Boia." What is behind this gesture beyond the summer postcard? Let's talk about it.

Cadaqués, a personal refuge

Just a few weeks ago, Melero traveled to Cadaqués, her personal refuge on the Costa Brava, to support a local demand. The closure of Bar Boia due to the new coastal regulations—which require 492 ft. (150 m) of separation between establishments—put out of business a venue with almost 80 years of history, founded in 1946 and linked to figures such as Dalí or Duchamp.

| TV3

The photo the journalist shared not only reflects sadness, but also a claim of identity: "Infinite thanks... 'Let's go to Boia for a coffee' can't become history," she wrote on Instagram, thus joining voices like Pilar Rahola or Manel Fuentes, who have also spoken out in favor of Bar Boia,

Official reactions

The Vehí family, owners of the historic venue, filed an administrative appeal against the closure decision, but the response will still take time. Meanwhile, the media impact has been immediate. On social media—especially Twitter and Instagram—the hashtag #SalvemBoia went viral, with supportive comments, and TV3 followers praising Melero's initiative: "an emotional gesture, without posturing."

Helena is no stranger to social causes; she had already stood out for her support of local businesses, such as when she posed in Cadaqués wearing handmade black velvet espadrilles from Calakai to promote Empordà-based entrepreneurship.

| 3Cat, XCatalunya, Canva de Sparklestroke Global , jmcormier101 de Getty Images

A very important gesture

Helena García Melero's gesture in Cadaqués goes beyond celebrity news. We're no longer talking about style or exclusives, but about a journalist who uses her voice—without a loud media megaphone—to give visibility to what is authentic. Her claim for Bar Boia connects empathy, memory, and local commitment, reminding us that even in summer frivolity there is room for what matters.

Will her influence get the authorities to reconsider reopening Bar Boia? If she succeeds, it will be a deeply human citizen triumph... and a media one. Some stories don't need scandal, just a heart willing to act.