Dangerous friendships: the move of a fake prince with King Charles III

For years, he has been a regular figure at official receptions, gala dinners, and charity events in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe. Always impeccable, discreet, and cultured, Donatus, Prince of Hohenzollern, seemed to be just another aristocrat within that exclusive circle of European royalty.

What appeared to be an ancient lineage was, in reality, a character meticulously crafted by a former German music teacher who managed to climb to the very top of the British social pyramid.

His story begins in 2003, when Markus Hänsel, then 42 years old, was legally adopted by Princess Katharina Feodora of Hohenzollern, a minor member of the German dynasty. That adoption had no other purpose than to grant him a pedigree surname and, by extension, a noble title.

Since then, Markus began calling himself Donatus and publicly presenting himself as "Prince of Hohenzollern," even claiming to be part of the German imperial house, which ruled until 1918. His inclusion in institutional events did not take long. He was soon seen surrounded by members of royalty.

He participated in cultural activities, funding classical music concerts and posing for photographs with distinguished guests. He even came to frequent King Charles III at official events, establishing with him a close relationship that has now shocked the British media.

a scandal with roots in Germany

The situation has sparked a strong reaction from Karl Friedrich of Hohenzollern, head of the legitimate house, who has not hesitated to call Donatus a "usurper." According to him, his aunt Katharina admitted to having been persuaded by a substantial sum of money.

Karl Friedrich claims that he personally contacted Donatus to demand that he stop using the surname and the title, to which Donatus coldly replied that he had the same legal rights after his adoption. He is not lying: in Germany, adult adoptions not only grant civil rights, but also the use of the surname and associated titles.

a life of top-level, with nuances

Donatus has not only managed to build an aristocratic identity for himself, but he has also woven a coherent narrative around himself. A Doctor of Catholic Theology, prolific writer, and musical patron, he has lived for years in a mansion in Surrey acquired in 2007. Until his wife's death in 2012, they resided in a castle in the Netherlands.

His days pass in an environment of discreet top-level: he walks his blind dog, drives a Bentley with a personalized license plate, and attends charity recitals. All this without either him or his immediate circle acknowledging the controversy his title has caused.

a mistake by the British royal house

The most astonishing thing about this story is not only Donatus's social ascent, but the reach of his influence. According to sources in the British press, King Charles III himself was warned more than ten years ago about doubts regarding the legitimacy of Donatus's title. However, he chose to keep in contact with him.

Today, the scandal has erupted. Media outlets such as The Sun and The Times are publishing the story of the "fake prince" who managed to win the trust of the British monarch with astonishment, while the royal house remains silent. Was it proof that even the most select elites can be deceived by a well-constructed narrative?

As of today, Donatus of Hohenzollern continues to use his title without legal impediments. But the surname he bought with money is now in the spotlight... and has exposed even King Charles III himself.