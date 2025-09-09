Happiness in the Grimaldi family after Charlene of Monaco's decision regarding her son

It's not common for Charlene of Monaco to speak publicly about her private life. However, this time she has decided to do so. The princess has shared personal details about how she is raising her children, the twins Jacques and Gabriella.

Her testimony has attracted attention not only because it is so rare, but also because of the sincerity with which she has addressed the subject. Amid the rumors surrounding her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco, Charlene has wanted to make it clear that her true priority is her children.

Despite protocol and royal obligations, the former South African swimmer prioritizes the family bond with her children. That's why she tries to build a close and balanced relationship with them, based on trust and mutual respect.

| Europa Press

Charlene of Monaco has made an important decision with her children

Charlene explained that she doesn't treat Jacques and Gabriella the same, since they have very different personalities. Gabriella is described as an outgoing, curious girl who is very alert to everything happening around her. Jacques, meanwhile, is more reserved.

The princess defined him as thoughtful and calm, someone who prefers "to move forward little by little and without forcing things." The princess has made it clear that she adapts her children's upbringing to each one's character. She doesn't pressure them, but she does teach them the value of their role as members of the royal family.

According to her explanation, she allows them to participate in official events only when they are ready, so they can learn what their last name implies. One of the most talked-about moments from her statements has been her direct reference to the bond she has with Jacques.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The princess confessed that she keeps different conversations with him than with his sister. "He is very mature," Charlene said, highlighting his way of thinking. "He observes before acting," she added, noting that he already shows a special sensitivity for his age.

These moments alone with her son, according to her explanation, are key to teaching him values, discipline, and giving him confidence for the future. As a mother, she says she is aware of the responsibility he will have to assume.

With these words, Charlene leaves the headlines about her married life in the background. Instead, she presents herself as a mother focused on preparing her children for what awaits them, without neglecting their personal well-being.