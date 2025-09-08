Prince Harry reappears to confirm the most anticipated news in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry is once again at the center of attention after his public reappearance this Monday. The Duke of Sussex has been photographed in the United States in a move that foreshadows the most desired news in the United Kingdom. The anticipation is at its peak and the spotlight is on him at a key moment for the British monarchy.

The youngest son of Charles III was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport before boarding a flight that will take him back to his homeland. However, questions remain about his schedule and, above all, about the possibility of a reunion with his father. Will this be the occasion when a rapprochement takes place after more than a year of estrangement?

| Europa Press

Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom after months of absence

Prince Harry's return to the United Kingdom is no small matter. Since he and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020, his visits to London have been rare and marked by family tension. The last time Harry saw his father was in February, during a meeting of just 30 minutes at Clarence House, after Charles publicly announced his illness.

This estrangement has fueled rumors of a definitive break, although those close to the Duke maintain that Harry hasn't given up on the idea of reconciliation. According to The Sunday Times, a close friend stated: "He hasn't lost hope of bringing his family back to the United Kingdom." The phrase sums up the mood of a prince who, despite the wounds of the past, doesn't rule out a shared future.

The dates are not coincidental, as his trip coincides with the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. In addition, it also coincides with the recent loss of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, a figure closely linked to Princess Diana. This emotional context, together with his charitable commitments, adds even more interest to his visit.

The newspaper The Sun was the first to confirm what many were waiting for. Harry was seen in Los Angeles about to board a flight to London. During this visit, the prince will devote four full days to charitable activities.

Among his commitments are the WellChild Awards ceremony, support for Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Invictus Foundation, as well as a donation to Children in Need. It is an itinerary full of symbolism that reinforces his identity as a prince committed to social causes.

One of the most striking details of this return is the absence of Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has chosen to remain in California, where she is caring for Archie, who is seven years old, and Lilibet, who is four. This decision has sparked comments about her role in the family dynamic and about how it will affect the public perception of the trip.

Experts believe that Meghan's absence could make it easier for Harry to reunite with his brother William, although there are no indications that such a meeting will take place. Rae, in statements collected by The Sun, said that "any attempt at a peace agreement would be impossible without Prince William and Meghan." With this idea, he emphasized that a real reconciliation needs all the main figures to be credible.

Uncertainty grows over a meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles

However, the most talked about issue is the question of a possible reunion with his father. Charles III is in Balmoral, 310 mi. (500 km) from London, so the meeting seems somewhat complicated. According to royal expert Charles Rae, "it's unlikely that the king will fly back to have a cup of tea with Harry."

Although sources close to the family assure that Prince Harry would be willing to accept an invitation from the king, the truth is that so far there hasn't been any official move. Buckingham Palace also hasn't offered him accommodation in a royal residence, so the Duke will stay in a London hotel.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

The loss of the Duchess of Kent, at 92 years old, adds a special nuance to the schedule. His mother, Lady Di, kept a close relationship with the Duchess, which makes this event a moment full of personal symbolism. Harry could extend his stay to attend the funeral, a scenario that would open new opportunities for a family gathering.

There is no doubt that Prince Harry's return to his homeland is a moment full of symbolism and anticipation. His four-day visit revives the debate about his relationship with Charles III and the Royal Family. Although the question of a meeting with his father remains open, the truth is that the Duke of Sussex's reappearance once again puts the United Kingdom on alert for his next steps.