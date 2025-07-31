Guillermo Cabot, the chef who's served Queen Sofía, confesses it: 'She's very...'

Guillermo Cabot has made headlines with his statements, although he has been very reserved when speaking about the royal family. The chef, known for having served Queen Sofía and other members of the royalty on several occasions, has shared some details about his experience. However, he has shared a reflection that has made many of his most loyal clients think, including Queen Sofía.

On more than one occasion, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, along with Queen Sofía and their daughters, have chosen Cabot's cuisine for their leisure moments in Mallorca. His restaurant Mía, located in Portixol, is especially well known, a place that has become one of the royal family's favorites during their summer stays. The repeated choice by the Royal Household shows not only the gastronomic quality but also the discretion that the chef keeps with his most exclusive clients.

Cabot has preferred to keep silent regarding intimate details of his relationship with members of the Crown. In previous interviews, he has made it clear that he will not speak about them, showing respect and loyalty. However, he has shared how he lives this experience, emphasizing the importance of passion and dedication in his work.

Queen Sofía and Guillermo Cabot: a relationship marked by trust and discretion

Even so, in a recent conversation with La Nación, he has shared a reflection that has not gone unnoticed. "It's very gratifying when people come back," the chef explained. He also added, "they've been coming for so long that we're already friends," a phrase that many have interpreted as a reference to the royals.

The trust that the royal family has placed in Guillermo Cabot is also reflected in the loyalty of other clients. Notable personalities, such as presenters Iñaki López and Andrea Ropero, have recently visited Mía and have enjoyed the chef's varied menu. This mix between anonymous clients and public figures is a reflection of the balance that Cabot keeps in his restaurant.

Guillermo Cabot's culinary quality at Queen Sofía's table

Beyond the proper names, Cabot has focused on his cuisine and the experience he offers. In interviews collected by Onda Cero, he has explained that he updates the menu frequently to surprise his regular clients. Still, he keeps signature dishes such as rice or the fresh fish of the day.

Finally, the chef has explained that his prices are accessible for all kinds of people. This contributes to his restaurant being a meeting point for different profiles, from families to aristocrats. Cabot argues that cuisine should be for everyone, without giving up the quality or the care that characterize it.

Discreet, professional, and true to his style, the chef has won over Queen Sofía and many more. Although he barely speaks about it, his career and the trust of certain clients speak for themselves. Details such as his phrase about those who return year after year reveal more than it seems.