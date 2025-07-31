Plex (23 years old) makes a confession about his relationship with Aitana that very few people expected

Plex and Aitana have been in the media spotlight for months because of a romantic relationship that, although it started as rumors, is now practically a fact. However, among so many images, gestures, and shared posts, there is a detail that very few have noticed. It is a confession from Plex himself that reveals the emotional level this relationship with the artist has reached.

Since they first appeared together in a video in Asia, the couple have gradually shown their bond naturally. Joint appearances, images on social media, and knowing glances have shaped a story that, far from being hidden, has become stronger in front of the public. But what is behind those gestures? What exactly did Plex say that has gone unnoticed until now?

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Plex makes a confession about his relationship with Aitana in his latest song

Everything started in March, when Aitana appeared for the first time in one of the videos of La Vuelta al Mundo 3. In that episode, filmed in an Asian country, both she and Plex claimed that their meeting was a coincidence. However, the chemistry between them quickly sparked all kinds of suspicions among their followers.

From that moment on, the clues increased, but with the cover of ¡Hola! showing their kiss, it was confirmed once and for all. Since then, they haven't stopped appearing together, as happened recently at Aitana's concert in Barcelona or during La Velada del Año V. But there is a much more subtle, yet revealing, gesture that is drawing attention.

The song cuando escuches esto, todo será un recuerdo… has been the vehicle chosen by Plex to express something beyond music. The track, released just over a month ago, includes several lines that, according to the most alert followers, fit perfectly with his story with Aitana. Even more so, considering that the music video was filmed in the Dominican Republic (República Dominicana), right when the singer was there filming the video for 6 de febrero.

One of the most significant verses says: "I wanted to see you so much that I changed the course of destiny just to see you." This message could be interpreted as a veiled confession about his feelings, and a reference to a moment when Plex decided to take a few days off. Days that, coincidentally, matched the filming of Aitana's new music project.

| YouTube, YoSoyPlex

Another line that has drawn attention appears in the middle of the song: "Even if I'm in another country, I keep you in my mind." This phrase seems to match the initial stage of their relationship, when they still kept their distance for work reasons. However, this mention reinforces the idea that, even from afar, Plex already had Aitana very much in mind.

Moreover, these lines not only show a strong emotional connection, but also a direct influence of Aitana on the streamer's more artistic side. His musical evolution has been remarkable, and many believe that love has been the creative driving force behind his new phase as a singer.

Their inner circle remains silent, but the signs are clear: Plex and Aitana are going through a creative phase that seems to be fueled by their connection. The question many are now asking is whether this emotional and artistic chemistry will end up materializing in an official musical collaboration.

The couple no longer hide their love and appear together at key events

There have already been many appearances of the two together. After the famous cover with the kiss, Aitana appeared again in new videos on Plex's channel. In addition, they have been seen sharing dinners and increasingly intimate moments.

Then, another of the most talked-about moments was their romantic getaway to Ibiza, where they celebrated the singer's 26th birthday. There, a post by Aitana in which they stared at each other set off all the alarms.

Moreover, Plex has been present at important moments in Aitana's career, such as her recent concert at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona. He was seen there enjoying himself backstage and also in areas near the stage, always discreet, but visible.

Another key moment was their joint attendance at La Velada del Año V, the main event of Ibai Llanos. The streamer and the singer appeared relaxed, smiling, and completely comfortable in front of cameras and attendees. This attitude shows that they no longer intend to hide.

With this song, Plex has turned his emotions into lyrics, revealing an intimate side of his story with Aitana. With a bond that is growing both personally and artistically, all that remains is to wait and see what new chapters these two young protagonists will bring us.