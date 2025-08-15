Great excitement in the royal family: King Felipe VI receives a historic proposal

There is now a great deal of excitement in the Royal Household. All because King Felipe VI has come across a unique proposal, one that also carries historical significance.

Yes, because the offer he has received would allow him to undertake something his great-grandfather, King Alfonso XIII, already did. That's why, if he decides to accept, he would unite past and present, while also paying tribute to his ancestor.

| Instagram, @museoprado

The Royal Household learns about the unique proposal King Felipe VI has received

King Felipe VI has received an unexpected and unique proposal. Yes, one that must have excited him and everyone in the Royal Household.

What has happened is that the Burgos Provincial Council has sent him an invitation. Yes, for him to witness, on August 12, 2026, the total solar eclipse that will cross the northern strip of the Peninsula that day. Specifically, in Burgos, it will be the province in the entire country where this phenomenon will be visible for the longest time: just over one and a half minutes (algo más de un minuto y medio).

| Europa Press

The historic moment King Felipe VI may experience

King Felipe VI now has the opportunity to relive an experience that is part of the memory of the Spanish monarchy. Yes, because in 1905, his great-grandfather Alfonso XIII traveled to Burgos to witness precisely a total solar eclipse. He did so from selected locations to ensure the best view of the phenomenon.

The current invitation not only offers him a privileged seat to watch the astronomical spectacle. It also allows him to recreate a moment that marked the family's history.

In the Royal Household, this kind of coincidence is valued as a link that strengthens historical identity. King Felipe knows that accepting this invitation would mean paying tribute to his ancestor. It would not only be a symbolic act, but also a gesture that would connect two eras under the same sky.

The proposal comes at a time of great sensitivity for the husband of Queen Letizia. The forest fires keep the nation on edge and occupy much of his attention, as well as that of his mother. However, the news of the eclipse and its family significance have brought a note of hope amid daily concerns.

Burgos, astronomical epicenter and royal stage with the possible presence of King Felipe VI

On August 12, 2026, Burgos will become a key destination for astronomy. The total eclipse will be visible across the entire northern strip, but in this province it will be visible for a longer period. This rarity has prompted a special plan to welcome visitors from all over Spain and abroad.

The Provincial Council has chosen specific locations for observation, in order to maximize the experience. The goal is to combine science, tourism, and culture in a single day. At each site, services and parallel activities will be provided to complement the event.

The choice of Burgos is not accidental. Its geographical position and climatic conditions make it an ideal place.

Moreover, its connection to the 1905 eclipse gives it added historical weight. Alfonso XIII already put the province on the scientific and cultural map of his time.

If Felipe VI accepts the invitation, the image of a monarch gazing at the Burgos sky at a unique moment will be repeated. The public, both in person and through the media, would witness this encounter between history and nature.

This proposal, therefore, has sparked special enthusiasm in the Royal Household. Not every day does the opportunity arise to unite past and present in such a spectacular setting. For the sovereign, it would be a way to leave his mark on a family history that began more than a century ago.