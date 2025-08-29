Goodbye to summer: what Aitana and Plex will do from now on

The summer of Aitana and Plex has mixed calculated photos, packed stadiums, and a subtle gesture that set social media on fire. Between motorcycles in Bali and discreet embraces, the couple have sent a clear message without fully saying it. Summer is ending and it's time to look at the calendar, because the romantic phase gives way to serious work for both. The curtain falls on the vacation postcard and rises on a roadmap full of dates.

Aitana launches her "Cuarto Azul World Tour"

The Barcelona native closed her Metamorfosis Season at Metropolitano with two historic nights and the announcement of an international tour for 2026. In Madrid there were surprise guests, a nod to Amaral, and an end of an era that confirmed her status as a multigenerational star. The roadmap, revealed by her inner circle and detailed by music media, includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, and Latin American capitals. Detailed schedules are still missing, but the project already has its own name: Cuarto Azul World Tour.

Plex returns to Spain and resumes his content

First, there will be a brief break, pre-production, technical rehearsals, and the logistical architecture of a tour bigger than her Spanish stadiums. She has already dropped musical hints and keeps the promotional momentum of Cuarto Azul alive, the centerpiece of the next cycle. Meanwhile, the creator from Zamora has returned from Indonesia and has already hinted at the obvious on Instagram: back to work. His community is waiting for new episodes and live streams after a season in which he accompanied Aitana and appeared at top-level events.

Plex is not a secondary social media actor, but a phenomenon with viral series like his trip around the world in 80 days. He also learned from missteps, such as his controversy with Frank Cuesta, which ended with apologies and a meeting in Thailand that eased the tension. The first photo together came from Bali, in a carousel posted by him, with an embrace that sealed months of rumors. Aitana replied with emojis and a quietly shared summer, while Plex's sister shared the family snapshot without artifice on social media.

The image that made the romance official

The first clear sign was her birthday in Ibiza, where she shared intimate photos for the first time. Weeks later came the magazine covers that confirmed the relationship, photographed with no room for doubt, as reported by society columns. That official confirmation coincides with Aitana's best professional moment, as she filled stadiums and prepares for an international leap. In Barcelona, she even took the stage for "Las Babys," although her shy dancing sparked mixed reactions.

In Madrid, she preferred discretion and Aitana mentioned him affectionately from the microphone, thus adjusting the balance between private life and show. Aitana will combine minimal rest with vocal rehearsals, creative meetings, and production planning for the first tour announcements. The artist left open a possible collaboration with Ana Mena, although she emphasized that nothing is confirmed yet and that it will happen when it makes sense. Aitana links the momentum of the album with the docuseries Metamorfosis, which laid bare her 2024 and strengthened the bond with her fans.

Autumn with a defined roadmap

Universal is shaping the release and press strategy, while the artistic team is testing stage designs and new arrangements for the new phase. "Cuarto Azul" was released on May 30 and once again topped the charts, with outstanding streaming numbers and initial sales. Plex will reactivate trips and on-camera challenges, but with a schedule compatible with his partner's international promotion. His return to Spain after Indonesia confirms that the break is over and that the machinery is running again with seasonal punctuality.